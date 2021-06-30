90 Day Fiance: Never before seen throwback photo of Yara Zaya before plastic surgery has surfaced

90 Day Fiance critics were shocked to see a 2014 photo of Yara before her nose job, fillers, enhanced lips, and blonde extensions Pic credit: TLC

A 2014 throwback photo of Yara Zaya has been dug up by a 90 Day Fiance critic who wanted to show others the huge difference between what she used to look like, and what she looks like now.

Yara came clean at the 90 Day Fiance Tell All that she had a nose job because her old nose looked like a “potato.” But, critics also noticed some other differences in Yara’s face.

It is clear that Yara has undergone a huge physical transformation to look how she does currently and this old photo of her definitely drives that point home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

90 Day Fiance critics shared their opinions of Yara’s throwback photo

In a Reddit thread, 90 Day Fiance viewers were shown a picture of Yara circa 2014 and a riveting discussion was started.

In the picture, Yara has dark hair that looks much different than the blonde hair and extensions she has now. While there are a lot of people who like Yara as a blonde, her hair extensions only add to her enhanced and unnatural look.

Aside from her nose, it looks like Yara has had fillers, has had work done on her lips, and has learned how to do makeup.

Yara looked completely different and natural in 2014 Pic credit: @u/ginger_soul99/Reddit

One person wrote, “Her nose job is the MVP of 90 DF plastic surgery.”

This notion got over 750 upvotes.

Redditors talked about Yara’s nose job success Pic credit: @u/ginger_soul99/Reddit

Others remarked at just how different a person can look with surgery, fillers, and makeup.

Critics remarked that surgery and fillers can make anyone look good Pic credit: @u/ginger_soul99/Reddit

90 Day Fiance viewers think that Yara is annoying and rude

On the latest episode of Happily Ever After? Yara sat by while Jovi’s mom and grandma packed up her entire apartment to move, which angered 90 Day Fiance fans.

The way Yara treats Gwen has also angered viewers who think that her entitled attitude and lazy demeanor are completely disrespectful.

Yara has said that she’s misunderstood because Americans don’t understand Eastern European humor and customs but others argue that Yara doesn’t even display common decency.

Yara has also been called out for climbing the reality TV ladder after critics discovered she appeared on a Ukrainian reality TV show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.