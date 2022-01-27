90 Day Fiance Memphis Smith is the latest cast member to join Cameo

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Memphis Smith. Pic credit: TLC.

Memphis Smith, from the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, has become the latest reality star to make the most of their 15 minutes of fame.

In a recent Instagram post, the nurse practitioner announced that she now has a profile on Cameo. The website allows fans to book personalized videos or 1-on-1 video calls from their favorite celebrities and reality stars.

In her introduction to the popular site, Memphis says she is willing to record anything from inspirational and uplifting messages to simple happy birthday shoutouts. You can request a video from Memphis for yourself or anyone in your life for just $30 and receive it back within 24 hours.

Memphis struggles to make a connection with her online lover

Memphis flew to Tunisia to be with Hamza who she feels is the love of her life. Despite a language barrier and a near 10-year age gap, Memphis is convinced that she wants to marry Hamza and be a family with her kids.

Their time together hasn’t gone as planned though. Memphis was accused of being disrespectful when she and Hamza slept together in his mom’s house after she requested for them not to.

Fans did not receive this well and felt like she was not respectful of their culture. This also caused an issue with the couple because Memphis felt like she made a bad impression on her future mother-in-law.

The duo faced another challenge when Memphis struggled to explain to Hamza that she was not satisfied with their sexual relationship. It led viewers to believe that the 34-year-old was only interested in sex and wasn’t concerned with having a meaningful relationship.

Will Memphis and Hamza make it to the end?

90 Day Fiancé still has a handful of episodes to air this season. Hopefully, fans will see if Memphis and Hamza have made a decision about their relationship.

Like many cast members when their season is airing, the two have kept their social media pages neutral and lacking any real hints about the current status of their relationship. They both have posted pictures and videos of each other, however, they seem to be older and taken during the time of filming.

Without a doubt, fans will continue watching to see if they two will make it beyond the 90 days and be able to maintain a relationship. In the meantime, Memphis is hoping to stay in the spotlight with the help of Cameo.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.