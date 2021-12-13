Who is new 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Memphis?

Memphis’s background, romance with Hamza, and hopes for the future were detailed on the premiere episode of Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were introduced to new cast member Memphis during the premiere episode. Fans learned how she met her partner Hamza, details about her past, and what her life is currently like in Muskegon, Michigan.

The debut episode of Season 5 highlighted Memphis and three other Americans’ romances with their international love interests.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers met Memphis on the premiere episode

Memphis is a single mother of two with one teenage daughter from a relationship when she was young, and a son from her last relationship.

She worked hard to get herself through school and now holds a master’s degree as a nurse practitioner.

She met her partner Hamza online and explained her plan to meet him for the first time in Tunisia, get married the following week, and then spend their third week together honeymooning before she applies for the spousal visa to bring him to America.

Memphis described that they have an intense language barrier but do not lack in sexual chemistry as “Sexy time” is one of the only phrases they share together in English.

During the premiere episode, Memphis met up with her mom who she is building a relationship with. Memphis explained that her mom was on crack and out of the picture when she was growing up and her dad was in prison so she had bounced around to many foster homes until she was 19.

She told her mother that she thinks she attaches herself to men and holds her worth through them because of the neglectful and hard upbringing she had.

Memphis’s friends and her mother think that she is moving way too fast and that her plans and hopes with Hamza do not seem realistic but she is determined to plow ahead.

