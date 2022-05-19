90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik blames tequila for current pregnancy

Loren says that tequila was involved in the making of baby number three. Pic credit: TLC

Loren Brovarnik is expecting her third child with her husband Alexei, and the 90 Day Fiance alum says that tequila is responsible.

Loren and Alexei’s lives will change dramatically as they’ll soon be parents to three under three.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik: ‘When tequila is involved things happen’

Now pregnant with her third child in the past three years, Loren blames liquor.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this week, Loren answered questions from curious fans during a Q&A. One question read, “Why did you get pregnant so fast?”

Loren answered, telling her 1.4 million followers, “When a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man, and tequila is involved, things happen.”

“And honestly, we’re so blessed and so excited,” she added.

Loren and Alexei are parents to two sons already: Shai, 2, and Asher, 9 months. The fan-favorite couple announced the exciting news they were expecting a third baby earlier this month. They’ve decided to keep the gender under wraps until the baby’s birth.

Loren’s third pregnancy will appear on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days Season 2

“We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!” Loren wrote in her Instagram post announcing the happy news. “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”

90 Day Fiance viewers have followed the Brovarniks’ story for seven years. They were introduced during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance and quickly became favorites among viewers, so much so that they were given their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

The couple recently announced that their show was picked up for a second season. Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will continue to follow Loren, Alexei, Shai, and Asher as they prepare to welcome another child into the family.

Loren and Alexei definitely have their hands full these days, raising two young sons while preparing for a sibling for Shai and Asher. Last month, Loren explained that she left her corporate 9-5 job behind to focus on her family instead.

Loren shared with her fans that her former employer was “incredibly unsupportive” when it came to understanding her need for flexibility in her schedule.

“After much consideration we agreed it was best for me to focus on our family for now,” Loren told her fans.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.