90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik says she and husband Alexei won’t find out the sex of their third baby

Loren Brovarnik announced that she and her 90 Day Fiance husband Alexei will not know the gender of their baby ahead of time. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik recently announced that they are expecting their third child together which means that they will have three under three.

Loren made another announcement in an answer to a 90 Day fan who asked about whether they will be finding out the gender of their baby.

In her response, Loren revealed that she and Alex will not be finding out the gender of their third child ahead of time as they did with their two boys.

Loren and Alex previously hosted gender reveal parties for their first two pregnancies but have decided to mix it up with their third.

90 Day viewers first met Loren and Alex on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance and then followed their journey on two seasons of Happily Ever After?.

Since then, the couple has appeared on Pillow Talk and What Now? and have been popular enough to get their own spinoff in Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren Brovarnik announced news about her and Alex Brovarnik’s third child’s gender

Loren did an Instagram Q&A where she was asked, “Are you gonna find out the sex of the baby or wait for the surprise?”

To which, Loren replied by saying, “It’s a surprise for us when BabyB arrives!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

When Loren and Alexei were joking about how many kids they wanted on Season 1 of After the 90 Days, Loren expressed that she would like a girl but was also happy being a boy mom. Maybe she will get her wish this time around.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, and David & Annie: After the 90 Days, have both been renewed for a second season due to the popularity of Season 1.

On Season 2, Loren and Alex will be pregnant just months after Loren gave birth to baby Asher.

Loren’s pregnancy will be detailed as will her and Alex’s dash to find a bigger home for their growing family. On Season 1, they had mentioned moving out of Florida, and possibly to North Carolina, where they could buy a house and enjoy seasonal weather.

Loren and Alex will also be aiming to take a family vacation to Alex’s home country of Israel.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.