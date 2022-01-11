90 Day Fiance stars Loren and Alexei admit having two kids under age two ‘put a strain’ on their relationship

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik had a hard time after their second child. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Loren and Alexei may seem like the perfect couple, but they recently admitted that their second child put a strain on their marriage. The TLC stars are now parents to two kids under the age of two, and while they appear to have it all together on social media, things are not always as they appear.

Loren and Alexei welcomed their firstborn son Shai into the world in April of 2020, and by the next year, the pair announced that they were expecting their second child.

Baby Asher was born in August of 2021, but the couple could not take their baby home. He remained in the NICU for 22 days — after arriving much earlier than expected. It was an emotional time for the couple, but now they’re learning how to handle being a family of four.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik say having two kids put a strain on their marriage

The 90 Day Fiance stars have opened up their lives to TV viewers once again in their new spinoff, Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, which premiered recently.

The new show will feature Loren’s second pregnancy with Asher and their attempts to transition to a family of four, with two kids under the age of two.

The coupler recently had a chat with PEOPLE about the new show and admitted that having two kids was certainly not an easy transition.

“I think that it’s tested us more honestly,” admitted Loren while Alexei chimed, “Every test that you get through makes you stronger.”

However, the dad-of-two also admitted that although they are doing okay now, “It was difficult. It put a strain on our relationship for sure, but now we’re better.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s a lot of work. It’s crazy. It’s hectic, and we’re getting through it,” he added.

Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days teases drama between the couple

Despite the difficulties in managing two kids, the pair is not done expanding their family.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I don’t think that our family’s complete. I definitely want to grow our family,” confessed Loren. However, as to how many more kids they plan to have in the future, it seems they are on different pages at the moment.

Meanwhile, previews for Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days tease tensions between Alexei and Loren’s dad, Bryan, when the Israeli native went home for a visit, leaving a pregnant Loren alone to manage Shai.

Bryan felt that it was selfish of Alexei to leave his pregnant wife for 14 days to attend a wedding.

All that will play out on the show, along with other day-to-day issues that couples go through.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 9:30/8:30c on TLC.