90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik explains why she left her corporate job

Loren explained to her fans why she quit her 9 to 5 job. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik explained to her fans why she decided to hang it up with her corporate job.

Aside from filming for the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Loren once worked in the corporate world as an executive assistant in New York.

Loren is also a Notary Public in the state of Florida, and has worked in the fields of Customer Service, Networking, Public Relations, Event Planning, and Event Management, Public Speaking, Account Management and Sales, Strategic Planning, and New Business Development, according to her LinkedIn profile, in which she describes herself as an “effective problem solver on the fly.”

These days, Loren seems to be spending more time on social media promoting products as an influencer and it had her fans curious about her career.

Loren Brovarnik explains why she didn’t return to her corporate job after Asher

Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, Loren held a Q&A in a question box she titled “It’s been a while! Let’s do this! #tuesdaytalks.”

One question Loren fielded from a fan read, “Did you go back to your corporate job after Asher?”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The 33-year-old mother of two explained that she was unhappy with her former employer’s COVID-19 protocols amid the height of the pandemic, along with their inflexibility, her commute, and her and Alexei’s desire to have her stay home with their sons, Shai, 2, and Asher, 8 months.

Loren answered, “No. They were INCREDIBLY unsupportive. After Asher got out of the NICU, they weren’t really enforcing masks in the office (this was when COVID was still heightened) and they weren’t willing to be flexible with me and my new schedule.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Mind you I drove an hour each way,” Loren continued. “After much consideration we agreed it was best for me to focus on our family for now.”

Loren’s career since 90 Day Fiance

Loren and Alexei welcomed their son Shai in April 2020 and his little brother Asher was born in August 2021. Loren continued to work part-time from home while trying to raise her two sons under the age of two, which proved to be extremely stressful.

Loren’s social media influencer work has likely earned her a good amount of cash after amassing quite a following from her time on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoff shows. She currently has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, 29.1k followers on Twitter, 415k followers on Facebook, and 265.9k followers on TikTok.

Loren’s employment experience, along with her bubbly personality, have helped her garner millions of followers online, as well as earn her some cash, and by the looks of her frequent posts on social media, she looks to be happy where she’s ended up.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 premieres on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.