90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima still under contract with Sharp Entertainment despite firing, wants to be set free

Larissa made her final appearance on the TLC series 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: TLC/YouTube.

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima claims that she is still under contract with the TLC production company Sharp Entertainment despite being fired.

In September 2020, the controversial reality TV star claimed that TLC fired her after appearing in an adult lingerie webcam show for live streaming platform CamSoda.

TLC did not release a statement about Larissa’s reported firing, but the 35-year-old has not appeared since her alleged release.

Larissa is from Brazil and appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with then-husband Colt Johnson. The marriage ended after six months, shortly after she was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

She later appeared on the spin-off series 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with her boyfriend Eric and they have since maintained an on-and-off relationship.

Larissa says her ‘true story’ never aired

Larissa took to her Instagram Story, claiming that she requested a release from her contract, via InTouch Weekly.

“Waiting for Sharp Entertainment [to] answer my email to get out of contract and make another network big!” Larissa wrote.

Sharp Entertainment is a television production company that produces the TLC hit 90 Day Fiance and its multiple spin-off series on Discovery Plus.

In addition, Lima claims her “true story” has never been aired on television, seemingly taking a dig at the TLC series.

“With my true story never seen on television,” she added.

As previously reported, Larissa accused TLC of hypocrisy for reairing some of her scenes since her firing.

Her former husband Colt Johnson has since appeared on a Discovery Plus spin-off, 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life and he is now married to his friend Vanessa.

Sharp Entertainment used footage of the Brazilian on a Discovery special: 90 Day Journey Colt & Larissa.

Larissa’s plastic surgery transformation

Since leaving the TLC series, Larissa has detailed her experience with cosmetic surgeries and has a vastly different appearance since her stint on 90 Day Fiance.

She has over 750,000 Instagram followers and maintains an OnlyFans account.

The Brazilian beauty has had at least five cosmetic surgery procedures: a nose job, a boob job, liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a fat transfer.

Lima has been open about her plastic surgery goals, which began on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when she debuted her new look to her boyfriend Eric.

As previously reported, Lima took to Instagram and revealed a recent boob job and plans to go bigger.

“Very happy with my new twins @smithplasticsurgery How biggie? 1500cc,” she said on her Instagram, adding she may opt to go bigger. “Do you wanna make it biggie? I think after one year, maybe I could try 2000 cc.”

