Larissa Lima slams 90 Day Fiance says storylines are ‘recycling over and over again’

Larissa Lima is not impressed with 90 Day Fiance storylines. Pic credit: TLC

Former TLC star Larissa Lima is not impressed with the current state of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever after? and she recently bashed the show on social media. Larissa shares the same sentiment as many viewers who are growing tired of the repetitive and sometimes fake storylines each season.

During her stint on the show, Larissa brought the drama and was by far one of the most controversial cast members on the franchise. Her rocky marriage to Colt Johnson, followed by an even messier divorce played out on the show and captivated viewers.

That, coupled with Larissa’s feud with Colt’s mother Debbie — while they lived under the same roof, no less — and her multiple arrests, plus immigration issues and it’s fair to say that Larissa’s storyline was anything but boring.

However, after three seasons the Brazilian native was fired from the show and now she’s not impressed with the current storylines.

Larissa Lima slams 90 Day Fiance

The former 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently spoke out on social media about the current state of the show and she’s not impressed.

One of Larissa’s Instagram followers sent a message that she missed having Larissa on the TLC show and noted, “It’s not the same.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I think [it]will never be the same,” replied Larissa. “All the big talents were fired or they got rid of them. And the remaining are doing things that people are already realizing that’s just for the audience.”

She continued, “Storylines are getting recycling over and over again. Nothing new over the sun.”

The reality TV personality also noted how different American talent is treated compared to back in her home country of Brazil.

“In my country, they save the talent, teach, recover, protect, coach I don’t see this happening here in the US,” claimed Larissa.

Pic credit:@larissalimareal/Instagram

Fans are frustrated with TLC

Larissa Lima is not the only person who has grown tired of the repetitive storylines on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? it’s a popular complaint from viewers as well.

And much like Larissa the biggest issue fans have is the fact that so many of the storylines seem to be made up just for the show.

One cast member that is often accused of creating drama just for TV is Elizabeth Potthast, along with her family. They brought a lot of drama this season but viewers are not exactly buying the authenticity of the family feud, especially between Elizabeth and her sisters.

Earlier this season the TLC star even had a physical altercation with her sister Libby but viewers felt the fight was fake and that the family is creating drama in hopes of getting their own spinoff show.

Do you think the storylines on the show are fake?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.