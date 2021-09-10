90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima shows off new boobs in sexy new photo, has plans to go even bigger

Fresh off a surgical procedure, 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima details plans to go even bigger when it comes to her breast implants. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

If there’s anything that 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima believes, it’s bigger is better.

The 35-year-old Brazilian beauty is known for not holding back and regularly gives her social media followers an inside look into her many cosmetic surgeries.

From Russian lips to her newly defined abs, her Instagram has become a place where fans can get their questions answered regarding these extensive, costly procedures.

Going under the knife again for an upgraded size of breast implants, Larissa Lima showed off her new boobs but also revealed plans of going even bigger.

Larissa Lima shows off her new boobs

With Larissa, the “fake” comments are old at this point because she makes it clear that looking natural is not the goal.

In a post on Instagram, she debuted the results of her latest enhancement.

Dressed in a hot pink one-piece with a top that clearly emphasized her latest purchases, she began the post with a joke, “I’m not a blowupedoll..years later.”

“Very happy with my new twins @smithplasticsurgery How biggie? 1500cc,” she informed her followers.

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

However, she also revealed some new information, detailing that she possibly plans to move to an even bigger size.

“Do you wanna make it biggie?” she added. “I think after one year maybe I could try 2000 cc.”

Her comment section was filled with strong opinions, but the 90 Day Fiance star definitely has fans that have her back.

One follower defended the mother of two and wrote, “Everyone’s making comments about them being ‘too big’…but she’s not doing this to look natural.”

Reminding critics that Larissa makes a hefty income on adult platforms, she continued, “She’s doing this as an ‘investment’ for an income source..I’m NOT bashing that, more power to her, she’s a beautiful girl.”

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa detailed one of her surgeries on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Larissa has come a long way as fans will remember when she previously had to ask her boyfriend at the time, Eric Nichols, to front the money for her first round of plastic surgery.

Things have definitely changed for the TV personality as she makes a hefty income from adult platforms like OnlyFans.

Larissa recently announced that she’ll be working with 90 Day Fiance alum, Stephanie Matto, on her up-and-coming platform, Unfiltrd.

What do you think of Larissa’s latest cosmetic enhancements?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.