90 Day Fiance: Jovi’s friend thinks Yara is a schemer, Shaun Robinson puts her on blast

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are the lastest couple to try their luck with the K-1 visa. The new season of 90 Day Fiance brings a Ukrainian blonde to the swamps of Lousiana.

Prior to Yara’s move to the US, they had only spent time together in lavish destinations like Cuba and Bali.

Not only do Yara and Jovi have the famous 90 day time clock going against them, but Jovi’s job also forces him to be away for a month after only two weeks together.

Jovi has a lot of strong women in his life, apart from his mother, he takes the opinion of his friend Sara seriously.

Jovi’s friend thought she was a schemer

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance Bares All, Yara and Sara get real about how they felt about each other initially and how the relationship has been since then.

Shaun Robinson takes it back to the couple’s casting video, and Sara had some serious opinions about her close friend’s foreign fiancee.

On the video, Sara is seen saying, “What we know 100 percent is that Yara is a webcam schemer. I mean have you ever seen her Instagram?”

At first, she was convinced that Jovi was paying Yara to date him.

The video ends with Sara explaining that “Jovi is 110 percent whipped by Yara. I don’t know what she’s done or what she’s doing. I don’t know if it’s the sex, it’s her body or her looks.”

Sara tells Yara about Jovi’s past with strippers

While Jovi’s away, Yara spends some time with Sara and finds out some things she probably wished she hadn’t.

“How do you feel about strip clubs?” Sara asked.

“How should I feel about strip clubs?” the Ukrainian beauty quickly replied back.

Yara quickly finds out the Jovi is a regular at a strip club in town.

When pressed by Yara, Jovi tries to explain, “That’s where all my friends go. What do you want me to do not go with them?”

Yara straight-up asks, “Did you sleep with strippers?”

“I didn’t sleep with strippers, no,” Jovi tries to convince her.

Shaun Robinson pressed Sara to reveal what she knew about Jovi’s past with strippers but she chose to stay quiet.

Being coy about the situation, Sara replied, “The past is the past for a reason. What he’s willing to tell, I’ll let him tell.”

Do you believe Jovi or is there something he isn’t telling Yara?

90 Day Bares All is available for streaming on Discovery+.