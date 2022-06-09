90 Day Fiance: Jibri apologises to Miona for bringing her ‘into this mess’ as they continue to garner online hate

90 Day fiance couple Jibri and Miona. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Jibri and his Serbian fiancee Miona are breakout stars on 90 Day Fiance for Season 9 and the good-looking couple has garnered fans along with a fair share of critics.

The 28-year-old musician is the frontman for his band, Black Serbs, and has spoken about his career ambitions in the series.

Jibri Bell is from South Dakota where the TLC couple is living in his parent’s home while they try to save money for their future.

Jibri and Miona have been accused of using 90 Day Fiance for self-promotion.

Jibri apologizes to Miona for online hate

Jibri wrote a public message to Miona seemingly taking responsibility for bringing her on the TLC series amid backlash from 90 Day Fiance viewers:

“I apologize for bringing you into this mess…I know all of this has not been easy. Thank you for your patience and for jumping on my red carpet.”

He continued: “I am [grateful] for the adventure and that we were able to do everything we set out to do!” Jibri then said the pair were taking their relationship to the “next level” on the date “6/8/22” at “6:20 PM.”

The South Dakota native then wrote about the future of their relationship: “Next year we will look back at this story and see how far we came and how much we’ve accomplished.”

“You know what we need to do. I know what we need to it. It’s time to do it. Words are wonderful actions are supreme.”

Jibri has been criticized by 90-Day Fiance viewers more than his fiance, calling into question some of his claims. Fans of the series supported Miona after Jibri’s mom criticized her fashion choices.

Jibri advises his critics to be kind on social media

On his Instagram Story, Jibri encouraged his followers to use social media to “help others and uplift people” to bring blessings into their own life and others.

He continued to hit back at trolls writing: “It’s easy to make fun of someone, its easy to insult someone and put them down….”

He then advises his followers to “give someone a genuine compliment” and touch in with old friends and family.

The Black Serbs musician has called out his haters in the past, the TLC star was offering hugs to his critics after responding to trolls in his Instagram comment section.

It read, “Omg look at them!!! Terrible! Horrible! They smell funny! Those clout chasers! How dare them looking all … alll pretty and in love ughhh makes me sick to my stomach to see people in love!”

He also wrote the following on his Instagram Story: “All the unhappy people be leaving me comments like this I want to give them a hug and tell them love [exists]!!!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.