90 Day Fiance: Here’s why Jasmine Pineda is defending Darcey Silva

Jasmine Pineda defended her fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva against cyberbullying. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda recently came to the defense of franchise alum and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva.

After Jasmine shared a picture getting her eyebrows microbladed, a fan dropped into her DMs to say, “Don’t do too much. I don’t want you to look like Darcy!”

Darcey is well known to love all types of plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures in her effort to look “snatched.” While Darcey has many supporters, a large pool of fans and critics think she has gone too far.

The concerned 90 Day fan in Jasmine’s DMs got slammed by Jasmine, who has always supported body positivity and people’s ability to make their own choices about what they do with their bodies.

Jasmine exclaimed in the reshared DM she put on blast, “People, stop!”

In her next Instagram Story post, Jasmine went on to say, “The amount of cyber bullying I notice to this cast member is just out of control. Guys, what about kindness? You can throw your hate in other IGs but not in mine.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Darcey Silva never addresses her haters

While Jasmine may be addressing Darcey’s critics and coming to her defense, Darcey never interacts with her haters.

Darcey always has the comments section turned on in her posts and often receives negative or critical responses from the 90 Day audience.

Much of the backlash Darcey gets is about her plastic surgery and continued advocation and participation in cosmetic enhancements.

Darcey’s twin sister Stacey Silva gets all the same work done as Darcey and also receives negativity on her posts but does not engage with the criticism either.

Jasmine Pineda and Darcey Silva both post a lot on social media

Both Jasmine and Darcey never seem to let the haters get them down or slow them down because they both post up a storm on social media any day.

Followers of either woman can count on seeing several to many Instagram Stories along with daily page posts.

While Jasmine tends to share a lot about her personal life, motivations, and relationship with Gino Palazzolo, Darcey uses hers for her brand’s promotion.

Both women do, however, love to share a ton of shameless selfies. Jasmine will share natural ones on occasion, while Darcey strictly shares filtered selfies.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.