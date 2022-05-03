90 Day Fiance: Hamza says he’s lost a lot of weight due to stress—misses his baby with Memphis

Hamza Moknii reveals that he has been losing weight because of stress between himself and Memphis. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Hamza Moknii, recently shared that he has lost a lot of weight because of stress.

Hamza has been battling a problematic separation with Memphis for quite some time, and it is leaving him distressed.

Hamza is losing weight

In a recent post, Hamza displayed just how much the stress of everything going on in his life is tolling his body and how much he appreciated the support from his fans.

Hamza said, “I would like to thank everyone for congratulating me on EID. I read all your messages and received your love and support.”

“Ramadan was not easy at all, and I am far from my family,” he continued. “I lost a lot of weight because of Ramadan and the stress. The life is never easy, but thank God for everything. Trust in God. Your love for me really makes me stronger. I appreciate it.”

Pic credit: @hamza90Day/Instagram

Hamza and Memphis’ relationship has been rocky over the last few months

Hamza being stressed over his current situation is not news for many.

In a recent story, Hamza posted an answer to the question, “Dad, am I beautiful?’ He replied, “More beautiful than the moon, you are the light of my life.”

Pic credit:@hamza90Day/Instagram

From the beginning of Hamza and Memphis’ relationship, the two have been in a rocky situation.

The debacle of Memphis wanting to get a prenuptial agreement before she married Hamza left Hamza suspicious, and Hamza finding out that Memphis had slept at her ex-husband’s house was an even bigger issue for Hamza. However, the last collision was when Memphis announced her pregnancy.

During one of the last episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Memphis revealed to Hamza that she was pregnant. At the time, fans could see just how delighted Hamza was, but the announcement stirred an uproar amongst fans.

Many fans believed that Hamza was not the child’s father, considering it was depicted that Memphis was only in Tunisia for a short period.

During the Tell All, Memphis conveniently got sick and had to walk off stage when it was time for her segment. 90 Day Fiance viewers believed it was because she did not want to face the harsh truth behind the allegations that her youngest child was not Hamza’s.

Even though Memphis has yet to provide any solid evidence to prove to fans that Hamza is her child’s father, the fact remains that Memphis and Hamza have many issues to work through, and only time will tell how their life will pan out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.