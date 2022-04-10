90 Day Fiance viewers question Memphis Smith’s intentions for leaving the Tell All

Memphis Smith threw 90 Day Fiance viewers for a loop when she abruptly left during Part 2 of the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers are suspicious about Memphis Smith’s intentions for leaving the Before the 90 Days Tell All early.

During Part 2 of the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson continued to try and get the juiciest gossip out of the Season 5 cast members.

While Ben Rathbun’s segment was wrapping up, Memphis looked visibly disturbed as she sat on the couch, loudly sighing.

Memphis Smith walks off set during 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

After Shaun thanked Ben and Mahogany for showing up for the Tell All, Memphis abruptly interjected. “I’m about to go and get something,” Memphis declared before getting up and walking off stage without her husband Hamza, adding, “I… I can’t.”

When Shaun asked what was happening, camera crews followed Memphis backstage, where she told them, “I need something. My head is banging, and the lights are just making it worse.”

Eventually, Memphis made her way back onto the stage, but it was evident she was done with the show as she changed out of her dress and heels and into her jeans and coat.

Memphis blamed a headache and vomiting for having to leave the Tell All early. “I just gotta go, you know? It’s too much,” Memphis told Shaun. Hamza, however, stayed behind to finish his and Memphis’ segment solo.

90 Day Fiance viewers suspicious about Memphis’ reason for leaving Tell All

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers weren’t buying Memphis’ story. Taking to Twitter after watching the Tell All, viewers sounded off.

“Hmm 🤔 did #Memphis leave the tell all early because she knew she was going to be quizzed about the timeline of her pregnancy??” asked one 90 Day Fiance viewer who added a hashtag with the word “suspicious.”

“I honestly think Memphis left so she don’t catch no heat,” surmised another curious viewer.

Pic credit: @LyndseyFitz/@TheRealYummyLuv/@justbeeexcellent/@Maria58276310/Twitter

One 90 Day Fiance questioned why Memphis started feeling unwell right before she and Hamza were about to get grilled by Shaun.

“How convenient that Memphis got sick right when it was time to talk about her relationship 🤨,” commented another suspicious viewer.

Another viewer used the same term ‘convenient’ to describe what they think happened with Memphis leaving the Tell All.

“How convenient that #Memphis didn’t get grilled in the tell all about the pre/post nup and the pregnancy. Epic fail,” they tweeted.

How convenient Memphis got “sick” and needed to leave the Tell All when she was next in line to be grilled. Lol how weak. #90dayfiance #TellAll #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/bhMs1r5sqN — Nikita 🔥 (@BrunetteBunny20) April 10, 2022

Although Memphis revealed her pregnancy at the end of Season 5, she and Hamza were hush-hush about the topic during the Tell All. They’ve also been quiet on social media, leaving many 90 Day Fiance fans confused and questioning Memphis’ pregnancy timeline.

It’s unclear whether viewers will get answers to their burning questions now that the season has ended or if Memphis and Hamza will continue to keep mum on their private lives.

Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs tonight, Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.