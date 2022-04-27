90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Hamza shares photo of his baby with Memphis

Hamza Moknii posts a pic of the daughter he shares with Memphis Smith. Pic credit: TLC

The news about Hamza Moknii and Memphis Smith having a baby together shook 90 Day Fiance fans. The couple’s relationship was featured on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about pairings in the show’s history.

The duo struggled to communicate with one another, did not agree on the details of their wedding, and almost broke up over Memphis wanting to have a prenuptial agreement in place. In the end, they felt their love was enough, and got married in Hamza’s home country.

Hours after their wedding, Memphis revealed she was pregnant, and Hamza seemed excited about the news. Since the show has ended, the couple has kept updates about their child to themselves until now, as Hamza has decided to give fans a peek at his baby girl.

Hamza shares a photo of his daughter

After confirming she had given birth, Memphis was adamant that she would not be sharing photos of the daughter she shares with Hamza online. After feeling attacked by fans of the show, she stated that she’s made a choice to keep their baby private.

However, it seems that Hamza was more eager to share the newborn with the world. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a sweet photo next to his infant daughter.

In the pic, Hamza can be seen giving a huge grin as he poses next to his baby. She is wearing a pink onesie and is propped up on pillows. Hamza did cover her face with a heart emoji, so fans don’t get to see what she looks like. However, it can be seen that she has a head full of dark brown curly hair, mimicking her dad’s.

Hamza captioned the post with “My heart” followed by multiple red heart emojis.

After Memphis confirmed her pregnancy, the baby’s paternity was almost immediately put into question. So much so, that Memphis decided to show proof of her pregnancy timeline, proving she conceived during her visit to meet Hamza. Despite the controversy, Hamza has supported Memphis and never indicated that he doubted he was the father.

Are Memphis and Hamza still together?

Since their season has ended, both have made cryptic posts that led to rumors of them separating. Memphis has called out Hamza’s behavior, often labeling him a narcissist and insisting that fans do not know the truth about their relationship.

There was also more drama after Hamza’s sister shared her thoughts about Memphis online, which caused her to get emotional and break down. Hamza was even caught sharing a post that was bashing his wife. Memphis continues to suggest he is not the same man she initially met. She even went so far as to call him ‘the devil’ in one of her social media posts.

The two have not been spotted together and have not made any posts on their social media accounts with any hints about their relationship status. It seems like their main priority at the moment is simply co-parenting their daughter.

