90 Day Fiance fans split on whether they hate Brittany Banks or Deavan Clegg more

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured plenty of drama that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

It also brought two of the most controversial personalities into the spotlight, Brittany Banks and Deavan Clegg.

Both young women were at the center of the drama in their respective relationships and their behavior throughout the season had 90 Day Fiance fans torn about who was the most outrageous.

A new poll on Instagram found that fans had a tough time deciding which of them was the most despicable.

Brittany and Yazan’s relationship put his life in danger, she acted clueless

Brittany moved to Jordan to be with her boyfriend Yazan. The outspoken and brash American immediately clashed with the conservative ways of Yazan’s home country.

The couple engaged in their first on-screen fight just moments after she stepped off her flight in Jordan. Not only had she opted to board the plane with a bottle of tequila, but she also publically displayed affection for the production crew by hugging a few of the cameramen.

This irritated Yazan and the couple ended up screaming at one another on the ride to her hotel.

The pair did manage to make up, but it wasn’t long before more drama landed in their laps. When Yazan took Brittany to meet his parents, they quickly let their disapproval be known and yelled that people will think that Brittany was a prostitute and this would bring shame to their family.

Brittany and Yazan also struggled to communicate because of their language barrier. And since they were unable to get on the same page, Brittany hesitated to fully commit to their relationship.

Finally, a translator was brought in to help the couple communicate. This led to Brittany’s biggest revelation of the season.

While sitting down with Yazan’s brother, the translator was able to tell Brittany that their relationship was putting Yazan’s life at risk.

He informed her that there were people who hated him and some that would be willing to kill him because of their relationship. He explained that it was important for her to acknowledge everything he would be giving up for her.

This revelation had Brittany in tears as it finally hit her that she had contributed to their issues.

Since filming has wrapped, Brittany bashed TLC’s production crew and “ex-friends” for being disloyal.

Deavan and Jihoon fought about everything, she wouldn’t take responsibility

While the majority of Brittany’s drama took place on the show, much of Deavan’s drama unfolded on social media.

Her storyline with Jihoon played out from her touching down in Korea to their second wedding at the end of the season.

However, the end of the season also showed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it hit Korea. This forced the couple to quarantine in close quarters, and it was at this point that the cracks in their relationship deepened.

After constant head butting and fighting, Deavan convinced Jihoon that she had to take the children back to America. She claimed that space would save their marriage and she promised to bring everyone back to Korea eventually.

This didn’t pan out, as it was revealed that not only had the couple split, but Deavan had already moved on with a new boyfriend, Topher Park.

And that was just the beginning of the off-screen drama.

What came next was allegations of assault with Deavan claiming that Jihoon had abused her daughter, Drascilla, by ripping out three inches of the young girl’s hair.

Later, Jihoon attempted to clear the air by explaining that he tried to stay in contact with Deavan in order to provide for their son, Taeyang. He claimed that he attempted to send care packages, even going so far as to post snaps of boxes brimming with presents and toys for the young boy.

Since the season wrapped, Deavan has revealed that her time with the show was “dark” and she stated that the experience left her wanting to take her own life.

Although both young women have brought unnecessary drama, fans were torn in the poll posted by @morebiggy on Instagram. While it’s not clear how many people voted in the poll, the Instagram blogger who posted it has a following of over 70,000, so the sample size wasn’t just a handful of people. At the time of publishing, the poll was split 50/50.

Looks like fans think both Brittany and Deavan are worthy of the hate they receive.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.