90 Day Fiance fans call for Angela Deem to seek help after she blasts Kimberly Menzies in ‘drunken’ stupor

Angela Deem recently went off the rails and threw her 90 Day Fiance co-star, Kimberly Menzies, under the bus.

As 90 Day Fiance fans know, Angela and her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi, are not on good terms.

After Michael finally arrived in the U.S. after years of waiting for his visa approval, his life was anything but Happily Ever After.

Michael was reported missing after “fearing for his life” in their Georgia home, and after he was found safe and sound days later, he admitted that he didn’t want Angela to know his location.

Clearly, Angela and Michael are not on speaking terms after their fallout, and apparently, Angela has cut out some of her friends for not cutting ties with Michael, too.

After a lengthy hiatus, Michael recently returned to the social media platform and has received an outpouring of support from 90 Day Fiance fans… much to Angela’s chagrin.

Angela Deem throws major shade at her 90 Day Fiance castmate Kimberly Menzies

As far as Angela is concerned, anyone who follows her husband on Instagram is her enemy.

Angela made it clear during a TikTok live video, calling out her 90 Day Fiance castmate, Kimberly Menzies, and Kimberly’s son, Jamal Menzies, for following Michael on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance fan account @90dayfianceaddicts shared Angela’s clip on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “Meemaw drunk and messy, calling Kimballlly and Jamal out for following Mykull…. 🤯.”

“Kimberly, you gotta quit being two-faced cuz I’m calling you out. Quit being two-faced, b***h. [You’re] irrelevant,” Angela began her incoherent rant.

“If you really loved me, you would not f**kin’ follow him [because of what he’s doing to me]. You would not follow him,” she continued.

“Matter of fact, none of you who are following him have met him. But you all f**kin’ met me. If I’m wrong, I will shut the f**k up,” Angela rambled.

Angela began to say, “If these cast members never met this man, and they hung around me…,” before her video cut out and paused.

90 Day Fiance fans beg Angela to seek help for her drinking

Many of Angela’s critics flocked to the comments section to call her out for appearing to be “drunk or high” throughout the nighttime recording.

“Uuuhhhh yeah you’re drunk!” declared @girl_afraid23.

Another commented that someone needs to come get their “mee maw.”

“I can smell the booze and Marlboros through my phone,” they added.

Others urged Angela to seek help — either rehab or mental help — telling the Hazlehurst, Georgia native she looks “rough.”

@merrypants caught the remainder of Angela’s video, in which she warned Kimberly to “watch her mouth” if she intends to keep her job on Pillow Talk.

Angela continued to toot her own horn, claiming she brings more ratings than any other cast member because she’s “real” and “honest.”

Angela warned Kimberly that there was “no coming back from” following Michael on Instagram, and soon after, Kimberly responded to the garbled recording.

Kimberly responds to Angela’s rant and claims she’s ‘cool’ with her 90 Day Fiance castmate

“Stop it,” Kimberly said in a recording, admitting that she’s not scared of Angela.

Kimberly asked everyone to leave the situation alone, claiming she and Angela were “cool.”

Kimberly added that she didn’t think Angela’s recording was a big deal because she never threatened her.

Adding their two cents to the situation was a third 90 Day Fiance cast member, who also happens to be Kimberly’s ex: Usman Umar, AKA Sojaboy.

Sojaboy commented on @merrypants’s post, referring to Angela and asking, “Who [cares] about this thing 🙄😏.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.