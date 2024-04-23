Angela Deem accuses TLC of forcing her to ‘keep her mouth shut’ in unhinged rant

We all know Angela Deem’s behavior is contentious and out of control at times, and her latest interaction with fans was no exception.

Angela decided to go live on TikTok recently and she went completely off her rocker, taking aim at TLC.

Fan account @90dayfianceforever shared the video clip in a post this week, showcasing just how unhinged the 58-year-old “Meemaw” was in the wee hours on Tuesday morning.

During what appeared to be a drunken rant in a loud, crowded club, Angela fired off at the mouth, calling out the network as well as her haters — specifically those who believe the recent news that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, went missing.

“I’m sick of this! TLC, f**k y’all, man! You sit there and make me keep my mouth shut while they slander me,” Angela screamed in a nearly hoarse voice.

Angela went on to bring up Michael’s missing person incident, asking her followers if they really believed he ran away from her and feared for his life.

Angela Deem insinuates that Michael Ilesanmi never fleed their Georgia home

“Do you really believe that s**t?!” Angela asked, demanding that her followers answer her in the comments section.

For those who did believe the story, Angela claimed they weren’t “Godd**n Americans” and told her haters to get the “f**k away from her” if they didn’t like her.

The comments section of Angela’s TikTok filled up quickly and was a mixed bag — her fans defended her ranting and raving session, but her critics were more outspoken, wondering what prompted the angry recording.

“Are you drinking?” asked one curious TikToker.

Another joked, “Can’t hear you, it’s methed up.”

Some critics begged Angela to turn the music down in the background, while another asked whether she was up early or hadn’t been to sleep all night when she decided to go live on TikTok.

Pic credit: @90dayfianceforever/Instagram

“Poor guy look what he has to put up with,” another commenter added, seemingly referring to Michael.

“She’s acting like Mama June,” added Stephanie Solomon, while SummerK simply “laughed her a** off” at Angela’s antics.

Did Angela and Michael get fired by 90 Day Fiance executives?

While Angela and Michael’s relationship status remains unclear, 90 Day Fiance fans have grown curious whether the tumultuous couple (or perhaps just Angela) was reprimanded by TLC.

Although Michael appeared alongside Angela in a preview clip for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we’re already six episodes in, and we have yet to see their storyline.

Their absence on TLC has prompted rumors that perhaps they were fired from 90 Day Fiance.

In the meantime, Angela has been acting even more erratic than usual lately and recently admitted that all of the stress in her life has caused her to drop down to 149 pounds unintentionally.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.