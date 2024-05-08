90 Day Fiance star Kimberly Menzies is feeling ‘comfortable in my body’ as she shows off recent weight loss

Kimberly Menzies is all about body positivity these days.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, the 52-year-old has been working on her self-esteem, and it shows.

Taking to Instagram this week, Kimberly shared a series of beautiful outdoor photos showing off her slimmed-down physique.

Kimberly wore a black tank top and matching leggings for the shots, posing next to a tree as she worked her angles for the camera, looking radiant and healthier than ever.

The reality TV star flashed a big smile for the camera as she struck several different poses for the photos, taken in her hometown of San Diego, California.

Kimberly’s accompanying caption sent a positive message to her 291,000 Instagram followers.

She wrote, “Learn to feel beautiful in the skin you are in. It has taken me years to feel comfortable in my body but I’m slowly getting there! ❤️👑.”

Kimberly’s fans gush over her photos

Thousands of Kimberly’s fans and followers tapped the “like” icon on her post, and the comments section was filled to the brim with compliments.

One of Kim’s admirers wrote, “Kim looking like a snack,” to which she replied, “haha thank you.”

Another Instagram user pointed out that Kimberly’s recent weight loss is evident in her pics, adding, “I am so glad that you are doing it for the sake of self-love and self-care, and your health and well-being will thank you later.”

The comment continued, seemingly taking a shot at Kimberly’s ex, Usman Umar, AKA Sojaboy, “Also, I am happy that you didn’t do a liposuction or any cosmetic surgery to please that douchebag.”

Kimberly responded, telling her fan she believes people should make changes “for themselves and not for anyone else.”

More of Kimberly’s fans flooded her comments with praise, letting her know how “beautiful” she is, inside and out.

Fans weigh in on Kimerly’s look. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Kimberly says she and her 90 Day Fiance ex, Usman Umar, remain friends

One of Kimberly’s followers even noticed that her ex, Usman Umar, AKA Sojaboy, took notice of his former fiancee’s glowup and liked the pics.

“Not sojaboy liking this pic,” wrote @devikhata.

A fan spots Sojaboy. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Proving that Kimberly and Sojaboy have stayed on good terms since their split, she replied, “Awwww @officialsojaboy and I are friends. We support each other.”

After breaking it off with Sojaboy, Kimberly was rumored to be involved with another 90 Day Fiance castmate, Riley Diego.

The two were spotted spending lots of time together, prompting their fans to assume something romantic was happening.

However, Kimberly and Riley each set the record straight, letting their fans and critics know they’re simply friends … without any benefits.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.