90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies shows off her glow-up with new hairstyle

Kimberly showed off her amazing hair transformation. Pic credit: TLC

Kimberly Menzies of 90 Day Fiance fame is sporting a gorgeous new look.

The San Diego native recently visited hair stylist Danielle Warren at III the Salon in her hometown where she underwent her hair transformation.

Taking to Instagram, Kimberly shared a before-and-after video of herself with her 170,000 followers.

Her Reel was set to the song Heat by Chris Brown and it showcased how her stylist turned her hair from damaged to healthy and vibrant.

Kimberly stood in front of the camera and turned her head as she gave her followers a 360° look at her hair.

Next, Kimberly posed from her salon chair with foils in her hair and a big smile on her face as Danielle went to work.

Kimberly Menzies showcases her gorgeous hair transformation

In the next slide, Kimberly posed alongside Danielle with wet hair as she got it brushed before revealing the final product.

Kimberly was all smiles as she debuted her lighter, sleeker hair. The subtle highlights illuminated her beauty and adding some loose beach waves gave her some added volume.

Danielle snapped a mirror selfie of herself and Kimberly in the salon before Kimberly stepped outside to show off her hair one more time. She could be seen mouthing the words, “I love it.”

Kimberly captioned her share, “My hair was damaged from dying it all these years. @danielleemilie made me hair beautiful!! She is amazing! Thank you Danielle for making me feel beautiful! ❤️.”

Kimberly’s new look was met with plenty of compliments, with her post receiving more than 21,000 Likes and thousands more took to the comments section to gush over her look.

Many of the comments came from her fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members.

90 Day Fiance cast gush over Kimberly’s hair glow-up

Kimberly’s Nigerian boyfriend, Usman Umar AKA Sojaboy, told his girlfriend, “Queen Kimbaaalllyyy,” while Emily Bieberly from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance commented that Kimberly’s hair looked “So beautiful.”

Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Tiffany Franco, another 90 Day Fiance star, let Kimberly know that she thought her hair looked “AMAZING,” while Shaeeda Sween “loved” the transformation and Yara Zaya also called Kimberly’s new look “Beautiful.”

Recently, a photoshopped image was circulating showing Kimberly with a short, blonde bob. Kimberly was sure to let her fans know that the pic was photoshopped.

She reiterated the message in the comments, telling her followers that she is “not going full blonde!” telling them it would ruin her hair and not be a good choice with her skin tone.

Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Kimberly made sure to add, “THAT PIC FLOATING AROUND WAS PHOTOSHOPPED!!! STOPPPPPPPPPP 😂😂”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.