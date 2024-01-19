90 Day Fiance’s Kim Menzies shuts down Riley Diego romance rumors

It looks like we’re not getting another 90 Day Fiance crossover romance.

Over the past few months, Kimberly Menzies and Riley Diego have been plagued by relationship rumors.

The 90 Day Fiance alums got fans talking after their flirty comments and banter on live social media streams.

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched either, with previous cast members breaking up with their respective partners and hooking up in the past, sometimes causing a bit of chaos.

But it looks like Kim and Riley won’t be ditching Violet and Usman for each other.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Well, they have been ditched, but there won’t be any post-90 Day Fiance hookups happening between these two.

Kimberly Menzies clarifies relationship with Riley Diego

Kimberly and Riley have been hanging out lately, and that caused even more chatter about a would-be romance between the reality TV stars.

But Kimberly is making it clear that what she has with Riley is completely platonic with a caption that read “BFF’s 😊😁” and a string of hashtags that said “#bff #friends #friendship #coolpeople” to drive the point home.

The first photo shows Riley and Kimberly hanging out on the couch, and there’s a full cushion between them, so it’s not like they’re cuddling up.

The second photo is a bit more suspicious because, while they aren’t actually touching each other, they are much closer together, and they are sporting coordinating green outfits. We can’t help but wonder if that was an accident or on purpose.

There are a handful more photos of them together, with the last one saying, “Surprise!!!!! BFF’s on Pillow Talk!!!!”

So it looks like we’ll see Kimberly and Riley banter back and forth, but we won’t get another 90 Day Fiance cast romance.

That didn’t stop commenters from continuing to ship Kimberly and Riley as a couple, which got a response from Kimberly to confirm that they’re really just friends.

Kimberly Menzies and Riley Diego insist they are just friends

Despite 90 Day Fiance fans really hoping for a new romance between Kimberly and Riley, they are shutting it down.

One Instagram follower took to Kimberly’s page and wrote, PLEASE let this be more than a friendship. Y’all are perfect together!!!”

Kim took no time to respond, “nah friendship works for us!”

Kim responds to a fan. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Another follower assumed “Bro definitely smashing.”

Riley responded to that one, writing, “don’t think so pimp. Not gonna happen because of morals and principles but believe what you want lol.”

Riley responds to a fan. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Another fan of 90 Day Fiance crossover hookups cheered them on, writing, “Date date date!!!”

Again, Riley responded, writing, “No No No!!!! lol.”

Riley addresses another fan. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

A slightly disappointed follower wrote, “Aww man I seen y’all last night on the show , thought y’all was a couple now ….but friendship . is a great foundation.”

Kimberly responded, “friendship is all we will be. Hard to find good friends nowadays.”

Kim addresses another fan. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

So those who are really shipping Kimberly and Riley may be disappointed to find out they are not actually dating. But it seems like these friends have built a really special bond, and we’ll likely see them spending time together again.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.