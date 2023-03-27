Kimberly Menzies claps back at critic telling her to stop talking about Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar

90 Day Fiance alum Kimberly Menzies is navigating her life post-relationship after she and her ex-fiance, Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar, broke up on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Regarding her fresh start, Kim has shown that she is not here to take criticism from 90 Day Fiance viewers with a recent clap back.

The beginning of Kim and Usman’s relationship played out on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. They feuded about Kim wanting sex when Usman didn’t, Usman’s song named after his ex-girlfriend Zara, and Kim’s age and ability to have kids.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? saw Kim and Usman fight about Usman taking a second wife, he and Kim adopting his brother’s son, and their different chapters in life.

They ultimately ended their engagement shortly after they solidified it, and Kim has been focusing on herself. She recently shared a smiling selfie on Instagram with a caption stating that she “simply decided to be happy again❤️.”

Kim has been on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, where she has been giving her opinions on the couples of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. On the spinoff, Kim has brought up her relationship with Usman and tried to dish out commentary about her situation versus the couples she was watching.

Kim’s caption about deciding to be happy again caught the attention of a 90 Day Fiance viewer who brought up her 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk commentary and told her to stop bringing up Usman. That comment elicited a sharp response from Kim.

Kimberly Menzies clapped back at a 90 Day Fiance viewer

The 90 Day Fiance viewer who wrote a comment to Kim on her selfie post was both a supporter and a critic.

In their comment, they wrote, “You didn’t decide that as a single woman…Love ya…but seriously..you love Usman way to much…He doesn’t deserve you…if you are moving along..then that’s fantastic! Stop taking about him in Pillow Talk.”

Kim replied, “excuse me? I appreciate your opinion but I talk about him on Pillow Talk because my experience relates to other on the show. That is all.”

Kim did not like what a 90 Day Fiance viewer had to say. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

The viewer’s calling out of Kim seemed to strike a nerve with the TLC personality since she defended her continued attention to her past relationship with Usman.

Kim has gotten bad reviews for her 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk appearance

Kim is in her second season on the 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk spinoff.

When she gave commentary for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers thought Kim was trying too hard and knocked her efforts on the show.

Now that Kim has returned, her critic in her selfie post comments is not the only one complaining about Kim relating her failed relationship with Usman to the couples of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. She has gotten negative feedback for talking out of her depth.

Kim may not be getting positive attention for her role on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, but her partner on the show, and son, Jamal Menzies, has gotten good reviews.

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.