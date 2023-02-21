90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers react to Kim and Jamal Menzies on the show

90 Day Fiance alum Kimberly Menzies and her son Jamal Menzies returned for a second season of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, where they dished about the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Kim and Jamal were previously cast members on the spinoff when they gave their commentary for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk has entertaining 90 Day Fiance duos give their opinions and share their reactions to currently airing episodes within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

When Kim and Jamal were on the show before, they got mixed reviews from viewers. Some thought Kim was trying too hard, while others were positively drawn to Jamal then.

Kim and Jamal’s 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk filming setup was also a hot topic, as there was a refrigerator seemingly in their living room.

The refrigerator and more are leading 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers to give more critical reviews of Kim and Jamal’s appearance on the spinoff.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers talked about Kimberly and Jamal Menzies’ segments

On Twitter, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers reacted to Kim and Jamal’s appearance on the show again.

One popular tweet shared a still image of Kim and Jamal from their couch setting and commented, “Nice to see Jamal, Kim, and the living room fridge again tonight.”

The comments section of the tweet lit up with other 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers eager to share their take on Kim and Jamal on the show.

One critic assessed Kim’s comparison of one of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples to her failed relationship with her ex-fiance Usman Umar.

The critic thought Kim was out of her depth and remarked, “Why is Kim boasting about her ‘successful relationship’ and sharing her wisdom? Was I watching a different show last season?”

Another person in the comments harped on the living room setup and said, “It looks like they updated the room a little bit. Nice!”

Twitter users sounded off about Kim and Jamal on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. Pic credit: @captpiccard/Twitter

Someone else commented on their home’s setup and questioned where the rest of the kitchen was, while a different viewer drew attention to Jamal’s sandals with socks combination.

Two things about Kim and Jamal on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk were called out. Pic credit: @captpiccard/Twitter

Other viewers also highlighted both points about the refrigerator and Jamal’s socks with Birkenstocks.

There were several similar remarks among 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers. Pic credit: @captpiccard/Twitter

A different tweet made a similar point to Kim’s comparisons being out of her depth.

They slammed, “Kim acting like her stanship with Usman was real to anyone but her when she compares the 90 day cast to herself is SO SAD! Move on mama, you’ve got better things to experience and talk about!”

Another viewer judged Kim. Pic credit: @misamethystrose/Twitter

Several other 90 Day Fiance duos have made a return to 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk

Kim and Jamal are not the only returning 90 Day Fiance duos to this season of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Tim Malcolm and his ex-fiancee Veronica Rodriguez made their return to the spinoff. They took a hiatus because Veronica was cast on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. 90 Day Fiance fans have been happy about the couple’s return to the show since they had become staples of it before stepping back a season.

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, long-time cast members of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, have also returned. They took a break from appearing after the death of their 7-month-old son Adriel last year.

Also in the latest 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk episode were Kalani Faagata, her sister Kolini Faagata, Kenny Niedermeier, and Armando Rubio.

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC after new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.