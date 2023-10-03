90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Are Riley and Violet still together?

It’s officially a wrap on Season 6 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but viewers are still wondering whether some of the couples have remained together or gone their separate ways.

Sunday night’s Tell All was a doozy, to say the least.

We watched all of the couples appear on stage, whether in person or virtually, to recap their season and update viewers on the current status of their relationships.

One couple that brought some major drama to the Tell All was Riley Diego and Violet Tuyet.

Violet, who appeared via FaceTime from Vietnam, alleged that she became pregnant with Riley’s baby after he returned to the U.S., but that shortly after, she lost the pregnancy due to her age and her health.

Riley wasn’t buying Violet’s version of events, accused Violet of lying to get him to commit to her, and even claimed that medically, he was unable to father a child, further discounting Violet’s pregnancy story.

Riley and Violet’s interaction on stage made it clear there was still some bad blood between them, but where do they stand today?

It looks like 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 couple Riley and Violet have called it quits for good

Well, a quick peek at Riley’s Instagram activity following Part 2 of the Tell All pretty much sums up everything we need to know.

On Sunday night, Riley uploaded several video clips to his Instagram Story as he watched the Tell All along with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

While panning his camera to the TV while Violet was speaking, Riley warned his followers, “Don’t believe that, y’all. Do not believe that!”

In a second slide, Riley said he was being “thrown under the bus” during the Tell All and again urged his followers not to believe what was being said about him.

Riley insisted that he doesn’t want anything more to do with “that headache,” implying his relationship with Violet, and ended his video with a stern, “Peace out.”

Riley made it clear that he’s no longer affiliated with Violet

In his last slide, Riley uploaded a video of B.B. King singing his song The Thrill Is Gone. Fittingly, the lyrics read, “You know, I’m free, free now, baby/I’m free from your spell/Oh, free, free, free now, baby/I’m free from your spell/And now that it’s all over/All that I can do is wish you well.”

Below the video, Riley added his IG emoji in a yoga pose and added a gif that read, “FINALLY!”

Riley has also since scrubbed all photos of himself and Violet from his Instagram feed, so it’s safe to say that Riley and Violet’s relationship didn’t have what it took to stand the test of time.

