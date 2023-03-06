Kimberly Menzies reveals relationship status with Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Kimberly Menzies and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar become engaged and break up during Season 7, but what is their relationship status now?

At the Tell All for Season 7, Kim expressed her interest in continuing a relationship with Usman but said they were not together at that time. However, she did say that they kept in close contact.

Kim did a Q&A with her 90 Day Fiance following on Instagram yesterday and revealed more about her connection with Usman and if they are dating again.

One determining question asked if Kim was currently dating, and she said she was not. She stated, “Focusing on myself right now but we will see what the future holds [wink face and sunglasses emojis]”

Her response means that she and Usman have not gotten back together, but an answer to another fan’s question described her interactions with Usman.

When asked if she and Usman still stay in touch, Kim answered, “Yes. We talk or text quite often.”

Kim did a Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit@itskimberly90/Instagram

Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar had explosive moments during their time in the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Kim and Usman are not linked romantically anymore. However, did they have some memorable and explosive moments when they were on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Kim threw a drink in Usman’s face during both seasons. The first time was over Usman not telling her that his song Zara was about his ex-girlfriend. The second time was over Kim’s frustration with Usman taking a second wife.

There were also issues over their 18-year age difference and their arguments over the idea that Usman was doing Kim a favor by being with her. That argument is what ultimately broke them up.

Kim and Usman did have a colorful vocabulary for their sex life which was entertaining and comical.

Kim and Usman may no longer be on TV screens together, but 90 Day Fiance fans can still catch Kim within the franchise.

Kimberly and Jamal Menzies are on 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way

Kim is on this 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way season with her son, Jamal Menzies. This is the duo’s second season of the hit spinoff.

Kim and Jamal give their commentary and opinions on the currently airing Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way from their living room couch setting.

The pair have received mixed reviews from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers. Some audience members think Kim’s opinions on the cast members are out of her depth and hypocritical, given her dating past with Usman.

Another strange point about Kim and Jamal on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk is that they have a refrigerator in their living room. Many viewers find it odd and have been curious about the setup.

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.