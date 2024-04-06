Angela Deem down to 149 lbs. amid relationship woes with Michael Ilesanmi: ‘I just don’t have an appetite’

90 Day Fiance personality Angela Deem is experiencing some health issues as she faces some troubling relationship problems with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela and Michael have been trying to make their relationship work since they met in 2018 and have faced their fair share of ups and downs along the way.

The tumultuous couple was worried that Michael may never make it to the U.S. as he waited years for his K-1 visa to be approved.

Although Michael finally made it to America last year, it hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies between him and Angela, unsurprisingly.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, Michael went missing, reportedly in “fear of his life,” but has since returned to Angela’s Georgia home.

Apparently, everything going on behind closed doors in Angela and Michael’s marriage has caused the 58-year-old TLC star to suffer some health issues.

Angela Deem says she ‘hardly eats’ anymore

Angela recently recorded a live video and revealed that she’s dropping weight unintentionally due to her stressful love life.

TikToker @90dayfiance.news shared the clip in a post captioned, “Pray for Angela Deem.”

“I wouldn’t trade nothing right now, you know, cuz I’m going through some things emotionally, and um, I don’t hardly eat,” Angela stated in the video.

“Now I’m really not eating, so I’m down to like 149 [pounds], and I don’t want to get too much [thinner], but I just don’t have an appetite right now,” the TLC star added.

Angela documented her weight-loss journey on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Angela’s weight loss is alarming, although shedding unwanted weight was once a priority for the grandma of six.

Before undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, Angela weighed 273 pounds.

It didn’t take her long to drop an astounding 110 pounds, but dropping an additional 20 pounds wasn’t something Angela was trying to do on purpose.

Angela shared her dramatic weight-loss journey during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and gave viewers a look at the final result during the Tell All.

Angela and Michael will return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise this season on Happily Ever After?

Michael and Angela’s relationship troubles will be featured in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Although we have yet to see Michael and Angela appear this season, a preview of their storyline showed their nervousness as they awaited Michael’s K-1 visa approval.

In the clip, Angela confesses, “If the visa is denied, it’s over.”

As Michael approaches Angela following his immigration interview, her reaction seems to indicate that something has gone terribly wrong.

We know that Michael made it to the U.S., but the details of their marital woes have yet to be revealed.

If Angela and Michael’s ups and downs were captured by TLC’s cameras, we can expect yet another rollercoaster ride from these two this season.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.