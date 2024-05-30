90 Day Fiance fans are protesting these two cast members returning for another spin-off

90 Day Fiance viewers are speaking out after discovering that their least favorite cast members are returning for yet another spin-off, and they’re fed up.

Most notably, two names came to mind when 90 Day Fiance fans heard about the cast for Season 6 of The Other Way.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the cast and trailer for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has been released.

Among the couples we’ll watch this summer are two returning couples, Shekinah Garner and Sarper Guven, as well as Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson.

Of those couples, there are two people in particular that 90 Day Fiance viewers would rather not see on their TV screens again: Sarper and Statler.

TLC shared the trailer for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way on Instagram this week, and in the comments section, fans of the franchise expressed who they’re excited to see and vice versa.

While many voiced their excitement to welcome four new couples to the franchise and watch newbies from Ireland and Iceland, others grumbled about having to watch Sarper and Statler for another season.

90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t excited to see Sarper Guven and Statler Riley again

“Statler nooooo,” wrote @jvink, adding, “‘I’m awkward so it’s my excuse to be absolutely rude needy and controlling…’ no thanks.”

Another Instagram user asked, “Why Sarper? And Statler? Oh well better than Big Ed, Jasmine & [Angela].”

Others voiced their disdain for Sarper, with one 90 Day Fiance fan writing that they could have gone their “whole life without seeing anymore Sarper.”

“Oh joy statler and sarper 🤮,” added @julia_.1997.

Sarper and Shekinah and Statler and Dempsey’s storylines

A preview of Sarper and Shekinah’s storyline showed us Shekinah undergoing her third nose job, this time “designed” by none other than Sarper himself.

“I am the one who will look at [it] every morning, every night, so let me choose,” Sarper says of his girlfriend’s new nose.

As far as Statler and Dempsey are concerned, despite some rough patches while cohabitating during their last appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6, these two will give van life a try.

Living on the road is an exciting prospect for Dempsey. Statler isn’t totally on board with the idea, and her anxiety will become a point of contention in their already rocky relationship.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres with a two-hour-long episode on Monday, July 1 at 8/7c on TLC.