Shekinah Garner dubbed ‘Darcey junior’ after latest cosmetic procedure: ‘Nothing to be proud of’

Shekinah Garner isn’t slowing down when it comes to altering her appearance.

The TLC alum has been open about going under the knife, having undergone two facelifts, two neck lifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, multiple nose jobs, and two breast augmentations.

The 90 Day Fiance alum is constantly looking to change up her look and stay young-looking, and her latest procedure was no exception.

The 41-year-old aesthetician took to Instagram to show off the results of her most recent modification: veneers.

Shekinah filmed herself from her dentist, Mario Montoya’s chair, first showing off her natural teeth as she smiled, still sporting a bandage on her nose post-rhinoplasty.

Shekinah’s natural teeth were noticeably smaller, but in her after-video, she showed off her new, bigger, brighter set of teeth as she blew kisses to the camera.

In the caption of her Instagram Reel, the reality TV star wrote, “Had my four year old veneers removed and a whole new set of 24 installed in two days flat by the one and only in Cali Colombia!”

As it turns out, Shekinah traveled all the way to South America to transform her smile by the cosmetic dentist who touts his “Billion Dollar Smiles.”

And while Shekinah and many of her Instagram followers were impressed with the results of her new sparkling white veneers, her critics were not.

90 Day Fiance critics think Shekinah Garner is turning into Darcey Silva

In the comments section of the post, one of Shekinah’s denigrators compared her to another 90 Day Fiance star with a penchant for plastic surgery: Darcey Silva.

“Darcey junior 😂😂,” they wrote.

Yet another Instagram user agreed with the statement, replying with several crying-laughing emojis and a raised-hands emoji.

Shekinah was met with some harsh criticism for updating her veneers. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

One critic added their two cents, telling Shekinah that she’s “all fake” for getting Botox injections and told her it’s “nothing to be proud of” since she’s “still so young.”

Shekinah caught wind of the comment and fired back, “Says the lady with bleached blonde hair… I’m sure that’s natural, right?”

Shekinah explains how being raised Amish molded who she is today

As Shekinah explained in a recent Instagram post, her Amish upbringing has defined who she is today.

Shekinah shared that as a child growing up in an Amish family, she was limited in what she could wear.

Most of her wardrobe consisted of dresses with matching aprons, and printed patterns were forbidden.

Not being able to express herself deeply affected Shekinah. She explained, “There was no room for personal expression or fashion sense.”

But these days, Shekinah isn’t afraid to express herself with her appearance, and as she put it, “I love choosing how I can present to the world now, and it’s so fun to have personal style and creative freedom as an adult.”

