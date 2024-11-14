90 Day Fiance: Corona calls out ‘ugly ogre’ Ingi’s ‘fake’ article with receipts

Corona Blakey is speaking out after rumors surfaced that she and Ingi Hilmar lied about their relationship.

Corona and Ingi’s storyline played out on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and even more details surface about their relationship next week during the Tell All.

Ahead of Part 1 of the multi-episode Tell All, Corona addressed some backlash she’s received online because of an interview Ingi gave an Icelandic publication.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ingi told the outlet that he joined 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way as a joke.

Reportedly, “[Ingi] used his improv skills to enhance scenes and found the experience both challenging and amusing, despite the show’s attempts to create drama around Corona’s skin color and their relationship.”

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Corona says she’s received DMs from 90 Day Fiance viewers who are dragging her online.

Corona takes aim at Ingi on social media

To address the criticism, Corona Blakey took to her Instagram Stories to call out her critics and her ex, Ingi.

@shabootydotcom captured Corona’s rant and posted it in a Reel on Instagram captioned, “Why Ingi gotta be an ugly a$$ doofus now? Lol. Basically that Icelandic article / interview that leaked was true. The relationship was a goofy farce from jump street. Corona is just angry at Ingi for breaking nda and ruining all interest in her lame story. The End.”

In her sped-up video rant, Corona told her followers that if she hears “one more f**king thing” about Ingi’s article, she’s going to “explode from the inside-out.”

Corona says her credibility is now shot, thanks to Ingi’s article, because 90 Day Fiance fans believe him but accuse her of lying.

“F**k that!” she exclaimed before providing her followers with a timeline.

According to Corona, she and Ingi stopped filming in February, applied for their fiance visa in April, and broke up in June.

Corona then took a shot at Ingi, calling him an “ugly f*****g ogre-a** doofus,” and calling out claims their relationship was fake.

After going on a rant, Corona composed herself, apologizing to her followers and explaining that she’s been holding all of that in for the last six months.

After all was said and done, Corona spotted @shabootydotcom’s post on Instagram and decided to throw some major shade at the 90 Day Fiance blogger.

Corona called out @shabootydotcom and provided receipts. Pic credit: @corona_supernova_90day/Instagram

In her last Instagram Story slide, Corona provided receipts showing Ingi’s approved petition for fiance, received on May 2, 2024, and approved on July 25, 2024.

In the caption of her screenshot, Corona pointed out that she and Ingi applied for a visa in May 2024.

“But yes keep believing these bulls**t a** lies that it was all fake and we broke up before filming…” she wrote below the screenshot.

Above the screenshot, Corona quipped, “@shabootydotcom can lick my shabutthole.”

Adding another interesting tidbit, Corona ended her tirade by sharing that she and Ingi almost eloped in Las Vegas in April.

“That’s another story,” she wrote. “DODGED A BAZOOKA!”

Corona is sticking by her story, too. Two weeks ago, she was singing the same tune when one of her Instagram followers questioned whether she and Ingi were a real couple.

“Hi. It’s true what Ingi said in an Icelandic interview, that you were not really a couple?” asked one of her followers.

In response, Corona wrote back, “That’s not what the article said.”

“And no that’s not true,” she continued. I would never come on here faking a relationship on TV. NEVER.”

Corona claimed two weeks ago that she didn’t fake her relationship with Ingi. Pic credit: @corona_supernova_90day/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers will soon discover what Ingi did to get under Corona’s skin

As we saw in the preview for Part 1 of the Tell All, Ingi Hilmar did something to tick off Corona in a big way.

She flipped him off on stage and called him out for having a “smug f*****g smile” on his face.

Ingi is in hot water with Corona and some of their castmates.

The preview also shows Sean threatening Ingi, calling him a “piece of s**t” and telling him, “You’re lucky you’re not sittin’ here in person.”

“You know exactly what you’re doing,” Sean continued. “You’re a scumbag.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All airs on Monday, November 18, at 8/7c on TLC.