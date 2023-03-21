90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova is pretty in pink for Lollapalooza

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova attended the music festival Lollapalooza in Argentina, where she currently resides.

The Russian native, who has a rare form of dwarfism, went to the concert in her wheelchair and shared a photo with fans on Instagram. Behind Alina was a stage in the distance with a performer singing and other concert-goers enjoying the show.

The photo was taken during the daytime and she seemed to be on flat ground in an area that was not particularly packed.

Alina was pretty in pink as she sported pink leather-looking lace-up pants with a hot pink keyhole shirt.

The singer and burlesque dancer had her hair back to show off the jewels that she bedazzled her face with. She paired the look with large pink hoop earrings that said “Doll” on them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alina slayed her look but had one negative thing to say about her experience at the concert. She remarked over the video, “Sucks for people in wheelchairs [side eye emoji] I’ll write a post about it tomorrow.”

Alina has yet to write a post about what she went through at the festival, but she did attend the event with her best friend, Elijah, and reshared his Instagram Story post explaining a little about what they went through.

Alina posed for a festival picture at Lollapalooza. Pic credit: @alinakasha/Instagram

Alina Kozhevnikova attended Lollapalooza with her best friend Elijah

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans know Alina’s best friend Elijah from Season 5. They were besties back home in Russia and he accompanied her to Turkey, where she met Caleb Greenwood, her love interest, for the first time in person.

Elijah’s sass and disdain for Caleb made him memorable to viewers, and he was widely celebrated as a friend to Alina.

Elijah moved with Alina to Argentina, and the pair frequently share content together on their Instagram pages.

Regarding Lollapalooza’s handicap accessibility, Elijah posted a photo of him and Alina close to the front of the stage while Alina was in her wheelchair.

He commented on the picture that some people were “frustrated” with them and even called security to pull them out “cause there are special places for disabled people.” However, Elijah said, “you can’t see s**t” from [the disabled area] cause [it was] so far away from the stage.”

Alina reshared Elijah’s post and added, “Yep! Not only they’re far af but you can’t even find them, there are no signs.”

Alina’s best friend Elijah had something to say about Lollapalooza. Pic credit: @alinakasha/Instagram

Alina and Elijah have embraced their new lives in Argentina after fleeing Russia when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Alina opened up about their struggles to initially find an apartment in Argentina and settle into a life there.

However, in January 2023, Alina gave a life update about her confidence in speaking Spanish and improved skill level.

She said she was so far out of her comfort zone in the beginning but now believes she can do anything, referring to having confidence as having “superpowers.”

She noted many things she could do in Spanish that she couldn’t do before and said, “language learning activity is really a booster to feeling like some superhuman.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-5 are available on Discovery+.