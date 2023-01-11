Alina Kozhevnikova shared a life update with 90 Day Fiance fans while looking fly. Pic credit: @alinakasha/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova just let her fanbase know that she believes she has superpowers.

The Russian native shared that she has given herself a serious confidence boost and relayed that she is taking charge of her new life in Argentina.

Alina moved to Argentina with her best friend Elijah after Russia invaded Ukraine and was vocal about her disdain for Russia’s actions.

In her Instagram post shared with her 78.5k followers, Alina posed for a picture while wearing a black minidress that looked very flattering on her.

She paired the look with an unbuttoned jean jacket over it and accessorized with a choker necklace and another neck-hugging necklace. She also had on small gold hoop earrings.

For her makeup, Alina went dramatic, with heavy blue eyeshadow covering most of her eyelids. She also sported winged cat-eye eyeliner, which she often wears.

Alina, who has diastrophic dysplasia disorder, posed sitting on a chair and with her lips around a pink bendy straw that led to a dark-colored drink.

In the caption of her post, Alina went in depth about how she’s been feeling herself and what she’s accomplished by moving to Argentina.

Alina wrote, “That’s a bit weird and new but.. I feel like I have some kind of superpowers – getting myself together, doing what has to be done, being resourceful. Honestly, now I feel like I can figure out anything. The other matter is if I want to do it or not🤭😁.”

She detailed how she is very far away from her comfort zone in a place where barely speaks the language, even being afraid to call people on the phone there at one point.

Alina then gushed, “Well, now I can call an Argentine number and complain about something in Spanish 😂. And language learning activity is really a booster to feeling like some superhuman.”

She made a joke about how she now gets a headache because of the “BS” she can understand from people, before remarking that there were more things she was proud of that she would talk about at a later time.

Alina is a singer and also does burlesque

Before Alina appeared on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, she showcased her burlesque dancing skills on her Instagram.

When she was on the show, she described that she was a singer in a band, BFF, and she goes by the stage name Babydoller.

Online, Alina has several videos dedicated to her passion for singing.

She does original songs as well as covers.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.