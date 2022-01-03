90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans are celebrating Elijah’s fierce attitude toward Caleb

Elijah’s snippy attitude toward Caleb on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days got turned into quality memes by fans. Pic credit: TLC

Alina Kasha’s best friend Elijah has really struck a chord with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans who love his sass, protectiveness over Alina, and relentless scrutiny of Caleb Greenwood.

Caleb is not getting the best reviews from Before the 90 Days viewers so far and that is very apparent in how much they are celebrating Elijah’s day of roasting Caleb on social media with memes.

Caleb was criticized by viewers and Elijah for his ignorance about Alina’s abilities, bad manners, and cringy considerations when it came to Alina, but both fans and Elijah are hoping he can turn their bad impression around.

Whether Caleb can change viewers’ minds or not, the social media memes about Elijah’s snappy attitude towards Caleb during the latest episode are set in internet stone.

These are the best 90 Day Fiance memes about Elijah’s attitude with Caleb Greenwood

Quality memes about Elijah’s feelings and defense against Caleb have been made by 90 Day Fiance fans on social media where he is being praised as comedic gold and expressing what viewers are thinking.

One meme presented a still of Elijah’s face accompanied with the caption, “The CDC recommends taking your s**t ELSEWHERE Caleb.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @90dayfiance_etc Another person used an image of Elijah sipping tea before grilling Caleb and added, “Burning my tongue Before blasting his a**.”

There was another 90 Day fan page that said, “Me: I will try not to judge.” That sentiment was followed up by, “Also Me:” and had the image of Elijah sipping tea below it.

The popular episode capture of Elijah sipping tea calmly before roasting Caleb was used again in two separate images by another fan page who captioned, “Me when drama occurs.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans will be seeing more of Alina Kasha’s best friend Elijah

Before the 90 Days fans have already expressed their fondness for Elijah before any of his dealings with Caleb took place.

Since Elijah does plan on being there in a chaperone capacity for the entirety of Alina and Caleb’s trip getting to know each other, it’s safe to say that viewers will get to see more of him and the charisma he brings to the show.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.