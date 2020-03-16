90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days recap: First nights together and shocking revelations

Some of the 90 Day Fiancé couples are experiencing major culture shock when they see how their foreign lovers live.

Others are starting to recognize warning signs that they might be getting scammed.

70 percent good

Lisa and Usman finally spend their first night together in Nigeria, and Lisa is nothing but smiles in the morning.

As she is telling us about their “great night,” she makes the comment that Usman “didn’t know what oral sex was.”

Really, Lisa? That’s the oldest trick in the book. LOL

Usman got his two cents in about it when the cameraman asks him how the night was for him. He replies, “Lisa is 70 percent good of what I expected… 70 percent is good for me.”

We’re not sure what he expected, but 70 percent is pretty decent. I bet the oral sex helped raise that grade.

Later we see the couple meet up with Usman’s “goofball” friends, and they talk about Usman’s mother and getting her blessing for their marriage.

Lisa was under the impression they did not need his mother’s blessing and is not happy about this news.

Apparently, Usman’s mother does not like “whites” and thinks Lisa only wants to bring him to America to make him a slave.

They travel to Usman’s home in Kaduna. It’s only a few rooms, and all three men share a bedroom. Lisa finds this really strange and comments that “it doesn’t look like a celebrity’s house…. Thank God we’re staying at the hotel.”

While Lisa is freshening up in the bathroom, Usman is talking to his buddies about her “attitude” and how “jealous” she is. Says she gets angry very quickly and he is worried about taking her to his studio to meet his colleagues.

Renovations and revelations

Varya decides to stay the night with Geoffrey at the hotel, despite her friend’s advice, and it looks like things went very well.

Geoffrey comments about how “tired” he is from not getting any sleep and Varya says there are “lots of sparks and chemistry” between them.

It seems like these two are off to a great start until they’re getting washed up, and Varya finds a comb that has Geoffrey’s exes name on it.

First, who gets their name engraved on a comb? Second, why would he keep it? Third, why on earth would he bring it on this trip? Is he just stupid, or did he do it on purpose to see how she would react?

Well, her reaction wasn’t good. She threw it in the trash and tells him to buy a new one.

He tells her, “it’s just a comb” and that he didn’t even realize his exes name was on it. Yeah right. She’s not happy about it, but they move past the issue quickly.

Next, they travel for three hours to go to Varya’s apartment. Geoffrey is anxious to see how she lives. When they arrive, it’s like a construction zone. Exposed wiring, no sink in the bathroom, the place is a mess.

We find out that Varya recently bought this apartment intending to remodel it. Geoffrey questions why there hasn’t been more progress on the renovations.

Varya basically tells him that she stopped the work when she started talking to him. She said she didn’t see the point in spending the money on renovations when it made more sense to save money for going to America.

Geoffrey is shocked by this.

They’ve only been talking for a few months, and she’s already planning her move to America? This is a major red flag, and Geoffrey is starting to feel like Varya’s sole motivation for being with him is to get to America.

He questions her about it, and she tells him she’s not planning to go to America. She just knows she has a possible “opportunity” to go to America.

He doesn’t like this comment at all and takes it like he is her “opportunity” to get to America. She rolls her eyes like he is crazy for thinking that, and that’s not how she meant it at all.

Is it just a cultural and language barrier issue, or is this how Varya feels?

Stephanie chickens out

Stephanie speaks to her parents about her trip to Australia, and they are very nervous about her traveling because of her health. She assures them she will take every precaution, and everything will be fine.

She planned to “come out” to them before the trip and tell them she is a bisexual, and that Erika is more than just “a friend.” But, at the moment, she chickened out and decided not to tell them.

She says she’ll wait and see how things go, and if the trip goes well and she truly sees a future between them, then she’ll tell her parents.

Sounds reasonable.

We see Stephanie packing for the trip, and she literally has an entire suitcase full of meds. She is worried that once Erika sees what it takes for her to stay healthy, it may scare her away.

She goes to the airport, puts on her face mask, boards the plane, and off she goes.

Black roses and death

Avery arrives in Melbourne and finally gets to meet Ash in person. They seem genuinely excited to see each other.

They’re getting in the car, and Avery is surprised that the driver’s side is on the right, saying she didn’t realize they drove on the right side of the road there. Did she not do any homework on his country at all?

Ash lives with his brother but decided to get an Air-BnB for them so they would have some privacy. He gives her a tour of the place, and when they get to the master bedroom, she says, “this is my room” and points to the spare bedroom telling him, “you’ll be sleeping in there.”

Avery says she wants to “connect on a spiritual level” and that they previously spoke about not having sex on the first night. Ash seems okay with it.

Ash tells her he has a gift for her and brings out a huge flower box. She opens it and it’s a box of black roses. What? WTH? He tells her “I know how much you love black.”

She seems surprised and happy. What a weird gift. We get he wants to show her that he listens or whatever, but, dude, black roses symbolize death.

Could this be foreshadowing for the outcome of their relationship?

Off to the market they go

Big Ed and Rosemarie are off to the market to shop, and it’s almost too much for Ed.

He struggled with the people being packed in like sardines and was soaking wet from sweating. He looked like he could have a heat stroke at any minute.

In a confessional Ed tells us exactly how he felt in the market: “Right now I’m in a swarm of people. It’s probably over 100 degrees… I’m sweating my ass off right now.”

LOL. Poor Ed. Your friend warned you about the heat.

He does his best to keep calm under the intense situation, and they find some pajamas for Rosemarie. After asking the price, Ed has his wallet out, and Rosemarie reaches right in and grabs some cash… and to top it all off, she tells the vendor to “keep the change.”

Ed was shocked by this and did not like it one bit.

He lets the money-grabbing go the first time, and then she does it again.

Ed seems to get very worried about this. Not only because he feels it is completely inappropriate, but also because he already has concerns she might be scamming him and using him for his money.

Especially after her sister Maria asked him for money on the sly and asked him not to tell Marie about it.

This was highly suspicious, and Ed is now on high alert.

A stressed, hot mess

We see our girl Darcey out for a girl’s day at the spa. They chat about the photo of Tom her sister Stacey sent her and how he wants to meet up with her in New York to chat.

Darcey feels like this is going to be a repeat of the Jesse breakup and isn’t sure if she wants to put herself through that. She’s not ready to face the truth yet.

She then starts on a typical Darcey rant about “empowering herself” and showing him “her strength,” as she’s almost in tears while saying it. “This is not how you treat someone.”

The last thing that Darcey is, is strong and empowered.

She is a complete train wreck and will never be able to keep a man – or get married – until she learns to love herself… which she clearly doesn’t, based on the amount of work she has had done.

She finally decides she is going to go meet Tom in New York and confront him.

Leaving Las Vegas?

Next, we see 60-year-old David from Las Vegas talking about his new love Lana from Ukraine. They met on an international dating website and have been writing and chatting with each other for seven years.

He explains how she was “aggressively interested in him” and initially pursued him on the site.

Apparently, he is paying by the minute to use the site’s “chat” feature, and he says he’s spent over $100,000 talking with Lana. He has asked her if they could communicate another way, and she refused, claiming she is too shy.

At this point, he feels like he had invested so much money into the relationship that it is time they meet face-to-face, and he schedules a trip.

We see David talking to his friends Abe and Victoria and find out that Victoria is also from Ukraine.

He tells them about the trip he has planned, and we find out that this isn’t the first time David has tried to meet up with Lana. He has tried three different times over the years, and she has had a different excuse each time.

The first time, she flat out stood him up, the second time, she told him her brother died, and the third time, she told him she was having surgery.

Victoria warns him about these types of girls in Ukraine, saying, “when they’re not married by the age of 25” they do this “they are gold diggers… hunters.” David doesn’t seem to care.

We also find out that David has been to Ukraine before, meeting other women. He befriended one of the ladies named Anya, who is now married to someone else, but remains friends with David and they still communicate… talk on the phone, etc.

It sounds like David wants any mail-order-bride from Ukraine that he can get his hands on.

Will Lana show up this time?

Is Varya using Geoffrey just to get to the U.S.?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.