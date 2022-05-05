90 Day Fiance: Asuelu Pulaa shares video dancing traditionally for his sons in public

Asuelu performed a traditional dance for his son’s birthday at Disneyland. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Asuelu Pulaa did a traditional Samoan dance reminiscent of the dance he did for his wife Kalani Faagata when he first arrived in America.

Asuelu danced with his shirt off at Disneyland as part of a surprise for one of his son’s birthdays.

The almost half-a-minute TikTok video included vocal parts of the dance performance from Asuelu as both of his sons looked on and started jumping around.

90 Day Fiance viewers first saw Kalani and Asuelu on Season 6, followed by Seasons 5 and 6 of Happily Ever After?. They also made appearances on 90 Day Bares All and 90 Day Diaries.

Asuelu Pulaa did a traditional dance for his sons and shared it with 90 Day Fiance fans

Asuelu made a TikTok video that included his own original sound. He introduced the video as, “My Farty boy’s birthday @Disney.”

In the video, Asuelu had his shirt off as he performed traditional Samoan dance moves, including different moves in a wide squat. Some included slapping his legs or chest with his hands and audible yells.

Other people in the park were in the video as passersby, but their presence did nothing to stop Asuelu’s dance and his sons’ reactions.

As Asuelu danced, Oliver and Kennedy could be seen in the corner of the video at first, and by the end, they were jumping around toward Asuelu and the camera.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Audio played over the beginning of the video, serving as an introduction to the video.

Asuelu Pulaa’s relationship with his sister-in-law Kolini Faagata is on the rocks

Kalani’s sister Kolini recently did a Q&A with fans on Instagram, where she fielded a question about her relationship with her brother-in-law Asuelu.

Kolini divulged that she was currently blocked by Asuelu on social media and presented that to indicate how things were going between them.

Tensions between Kolini and Asuelu have historically been high. Kolini has never been afraid to be critical of Asuelu’s behavior about how well she thought he was taking care of Kalani and their boys.

Asuelu has, in turn, presented himself as wary towards Kolini when she has come around.

Kolini has also tried to defend her sister and, in doing so, got in the middle of Asuelu’s family drama with Kalani, which has created several spectacles over the years.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.