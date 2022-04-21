Kolini Faagata reveals shocking status of her relationship with her brother-in-law Asuelu Pulaa

Kolini Faagata updated 90 Day Fiance fans on the status of her relationship with her brother-in-law, Asuelu Pulaa. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have seen the tense and often troubled relationship between Kalani Fagaata’s sister Kolini and Kalani’s husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

Their issues have boiled over several times after Kolini has called Asuelu out for some of the things she felt he needed to improve to help his situation with Kalani and their kids.

With that in mind, it looks like Kolini and Asuelu’s brother and sister-in-law relationship is at a low point because Kolini claimed that she is currently blocked on Instagram by Asuelu.

Kolini Faagata spoke on her relationship with her brother-in-law Asuelu Pulaa

During an Instagram Q&A Kolini did with 90 Day Fiance fans, she was asked about her current relationship status with her brother-in-law Asuelu.

Specifically, Kolini was asked, “Do you have a better relationship with Asuelu now?”

Kolini replied, “I’m currently blocked if that answers your question (laughing/crying emoji).”

Kolini did a Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @kolinilynn/Instagram

Kolini and Asuelu have long-butted heads because Kolini has never been afraid to call Asuelu out for some of his perceived immature or foolish behavior in his relationship with Kalani and as a father.

Kolini has also had a rift with Asuelu because she has stood up to his family members in the past when they’ve become ornery.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

It is unclear what led up to this current spat that Kolini and Asuelu appear to be in, but many things could have been the catalyst in their volatile family relationship.

Kolini Faagata makes money from OnlyFans

Kolini Faagata joined the long list of 90 Day Fiance cast members who tried to make money on OnlyFans.

She has had an on and off again status on the adult platform but is currently promoting it in full force. It is unclear whether she has a job outside of her work on the site.

Another 90 Day Fiance cast member with a notable presence on adult websites is Stephanie Matto, who claims to have become a millionaire by selling her famed farts in a jar.

Stephanie branched out from OnlyFans and operates her own mature content site, where she has boasted about making $100 a minute by yelling at men on the phone.

Other 90 Day cast that are currently active on OnlyFans are Darcey Silva, Tania Maduro, Rebecca Parrott, Larissa Lima, Meg Potthast, Corey Rathgeber, Evelin Villegas, and Brittany Banks, among others.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.