90 Day Fiance: Amira reacts to Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict, says ‘I stand with all women’

90 Day Fiancé star Amira Lollysa released a statement in support of Geoffrey Paschel’s victim.

The disgraced former 90 Day Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel was found guilty of domestic violence, interfering with an emergency call, and aggravated kidnapping.

Prior to his arrest and trial, Geoffrey starred alongside Varya in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The 44-year-old reality TV star was found guilty of three charges after his former fiancée Kristen Chapman (formerly Wilson) took the stand.

Amira starred in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance with her former fiance Andrew Kenton. The former couple did not spend time together on the show as COVID-19 related travel restrictions kept them apart before the relationship ended in turmoil.

The 90 Day Fiance cast had many reactions to Geoffrey’s verdict, and Amira has placed her support firmly with the victim in the case.

Amira declares, ‘I stand with all women’

The French reality TV star offered a message of solidarity with women following Geoffrey’s verdict.

According to InTouch Weekly, Amira took to her Instagram Story in which she wrote: “I stand with all women,” adding the hashtag #stopwomenabuse.

Amira previously released a lengthier statement on her Instagram page, adding that Geoffrey should ask for forgiveness to begin the process of redemption for his actions:

“I stand with all women scared of a man. I wish the victim peace within her heart. Redemption comes with asking for forgiveness. That’s what I wish him. #90dayfiance #guilty”

Amira does not appear to have a relationship with the victim or the convicted former reality TV star.

Natalie reveals Varya is still with Geoffrey

Natalie Mordovtseva angered 90 Day Fiance viewers by offering Geoffrey Paschel support on Instagram.

While defending herself against backlash for supporting Geoffrey following the verdict, Natalie revealed Varya is still dating Geoffrey following his conviction.

She wrote the following on Instagram in response to an article speculating about her friendship with Varya:

“I love this girl, and I will always be on her side no matter what.” Natalie said on Instagram, adding, “You can kill me for this. I don’t care.”

Mike’s estranged wife added the following hashtags, “#she #was #happy #with #him #im #not #objectif,” before she followed Varya’s lead and deactivated her Instagram account.

It is unclear whether Amira was shading Natalie with her response to Geoffrey’s conviction.

