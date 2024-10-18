90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava shows off latest cosmetic procedure

Anfisa Nava is showing off the latest addition to her cosmetic procedures.

The Russian native is no stranger to plastic surgery.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Anfisa has completely transformed her appearance.

The 29-year-old has gotten breast implants, Botox injections, filler injections, CO2 laser resurfacing, and undergone several rhinoplasties, AKA nose jobs.

Despite having so much work done already, the upkeep is ongoing, and Anfisa continues to visit her favorite injectors for touchups.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Such was the case when she recently touched up her lips.

Anfisa got filler in her lips

Anfisa snapped a car selfie to show off the results of her new, plump pout and uploaded it to her Instagram Story.

In her caption, she wrote, “Lips by @tievmedspa.”

“Got them done 2 days ago so they are still swollen but no bruising!” she added.

Anfisa showed off the results of her lip filler injections. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

In addition to raving about her fuller lips, Anfisa offered her Instagram followers a code to receive $50 off their next purchase at the Costa Mesa, California, med spa.

Anfisa as she appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance viewers are shocked by how much Anfisa has transformed her appearance

Anfisa may be pleased with her alterations, but her critics can’t believe how much she has changed since her 2016 reality TV debut.

In an Instagram post from August 2024, Anfisa shared another car selfie with a serious expression.

Her followers expressed their disbelief over how different she looks from her early days on 90 Day Fiance.

“What did she do to her face??” asked one of Anfisa’s 783,000 Instagram followers. “I didn’t recognize her! So much Botox and surgeries! 😮.”

Another confused Instagram user queried, “Who is that?”

“She doesn’t look like Anfisa😮,” added @babz_babi. “What a shame she was so pretty.”

Anfisa’s followers are shocked by her changed appearance. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Anfisa works hard in the gym to achieve her chiseled body

In addition to tweaking her face, Anfisa has completely transformed her physique.

The fitness fanatic has worked hard in the gym and on her diet to reshape her figure.

As a Team Pro Physique athlete, Anfisa has competed in multiple bodybuilding and bikini competitions.

Her competitions require vigorous exercise regimens and dedication to a strict diet to achieve the appearance the judges want.

Although Anfisa isn’t currently training for a competition, she remains in tip-top shape and looks ready for her next competition.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.