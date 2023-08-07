90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava responds to haters who say bodybuilding makes her look ‘manly’

Anfisa Nava has made a return to the bodybuilding circuit, but despite her hard work, the 90 Day Fiance alum has come under some harsh criticism.

It’s been a few years since Anfisa has put in the backbreaking work and dedication required to compete at the national level as a female bodybuilder.

But in recent months, Anfisa has been training hard at the gym and closely watching every calorie she consumes in an effort to slim down and sculpt her physique into tip-top form, and her hard work has paid off.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Anfisa took home the grand prize in the women’s bikini division at the Muscle Contest Challenge Los Angeles Championships.

The Russian-born former reality TV star worked her magic on stage, showing off the fruits of her labor and wowing the judges in a skimpy bikini and high heels.

Amid her latest competition, Anfisa has been sharing a lot of photos on Instagram and videos on YouTube, updating her fans and followers as she gears up for two more competitions in the weeks to come.

Apparently, there are some critics who have voiced to Anfisa that her dedication to a strict fitness regimen and diet has made her appear less feminine, but she begs to differ.

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava fires back at critics who said lifting weights has made her look ‘manly’

The 27-year-old shared a selfie along with a sarcastic message in her Instagram Story over the weekend, clapping back at the criticism she’s received in recent days.

For the photo, Anfisa wore a periwinkle-colored crop top and a matching curve-hugging maxi skirt paired with nude heels.

Anfisa proved her critics wrong in a crop top and curve-hugging skirt. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Anfisa struck a fierce pose from inside a public bathroom to snap the selfie, making a serious expression as she posed for the pic.

In her caption, Anfisa threw some major shade at her haters, writing, “‘lifting makes you look manly’ ….. ok,” adding a thinking-face emoji and a crying-laughing emoji to drive her point across.

Anfisa has become a successful businesswoman since moving to the U.S.

While Anfisa isn’t focused on chiseling her body into shape for another competition, she stays busy as a sportswear model and certified personal trainer.

After moving to the U.S. from Russia, Anfisa also earned herself a business degree with an emphasis in finance and earned an impressive 3.975 GPA.

But for now, Anfisa is in full-on prep mode as she shifts her focus to preparing for her next bodybuilding competition, looking to bring home another first-place trophy.

