90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava unrecognizable in latest selfie: ‘What did she do to her face?’

Anfisa Nava looks like a completely different person these days.

That’s what 90 Day Fiance viewers think, anyway.

When Anfisa was introduced to 90 Day Fiance audiences during Season 4 of the flagship series, the Russian native looked nothing like she does today.

The certified personal trainer has made quite a few tweaks to her appearance, particularly her face, and her fans and critics are taking notice.

After posting a selfie on Instagram recently, Anfisa’s followers were in disbelief.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The photo was part of a carousel in a post captioned with a single red rose emoji.

Anfisa snapped her selfie from the car, capturing an expressionless face in the photo. Wearing her long hair down, she looked fresh-faced and glowy.

Many comments came from followers who couldn’t believe how unrecognizable she appeared since her 90 Day Fiance debut.

Anfisa’s critics are shocked by her appearance

One of Anfisa’s followers noted that the former reality TV star no longer looks like herself.

“What a shame,” they wrote.” She was so pretty.”

One critic accused Anfisa of living a lonely life and suggested she focus on something besides her physical appearance.

“Beauty fades. Don’t you know that?” they commented.

Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Other Instagram users asked who was pictured in the photo, what Anfisa did to her face, and where she was.

“Omg you’ve changed your face so much…but why?” asked @eleenitaa19.

@h_williams_2015 added, “You were so much prettier without all the Botox!”

Another critic asked Anfisa what happened to her face, pointing out that she has become unrecognizable due to Botox and plastic surgeries.

What has Anfisa done to alter her appearance?

Anfisa is among a growing number of 90 Day Fiance cast members who have opted to undergo cosmetic surgery to transform their appearance.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Anfisa, 28, has gotten breast implants, had three rhinoplasties, AKA nose jobs, received Botox injections as a wrinkle preventative, and had CO2 lasering to improve acne scars.

Anfisa’s first nose job was to correct breathing problems due to a deviated septum.

Her second nose job was strictly cosmetic, but she wasn’t happy with the results, so she traveled to Turkey to have it corrected with a third surgery on her nose.

Anfisa admits that she’s a plastic surgery advocate but that people need to do their research before electing to go under the knife.

In 2022, she spoke out about opting for cosmetic surgery.

“I’m all for plastic surgery and improving yourself, but [if] you are thinking about getting something done, you should carefully weigh all pros and cons and not blindly follow trends,” Anfisa told her fans.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.