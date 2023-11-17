Anfisa Nava nearly unrecognizable as 90 Day Fiance alum prepares for bikini competition

Anfisa Nava has transformed herself since we first met her during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

The Russian-born reality TV star made a name for herself on TLC as Jorge Nava’s unapologetically hot-tempered and outspoken wife.

Anfisa caught a lot of heat for the way she treated her now ex-husband Jorge, but she’s since moved on from the franchise and onto other endeavors.

One of those ventures is Anfisa’s latest obsession: bikini competitions.

The 28-year-old certified personal trainer has been putting her knowledge and commitment to the test, preparing for her next competition that is scheduled for this weekend.

Anfisa shared some selfies just two days out from taking the stage, and she’s looking more shredded than ever.

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava shows off incredibly toned physique ahead of her next bodybuilding competition

Anfisa lifted her tank top to show off her washboard abs, courtesy of her strict diet and exercise routine in her first mirror selfie.

The second photo focused on Anfisa’s sculpted back and derriere as she snapped a full-length selfie from the bathroom.

Anfisa has worked hard to sculpt her body before her next bikini competition. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

“2 days out,” read the caption above the photo.

Anfisa also snapped an outdoor selfie as she landed in town for her competition, adding the temperature and a caption reading, “touchdown.”

Anfisa made a serious expression and wore her hair in a braid, bundled up in a white puffy coat.

Anfisa looks nearly unrecognizable these days compared to her debut on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Anfisa has achieved a lot since emigrating from Russia to the U.S.

Anfisa is no stranger to the women’s bodybuilding circuit. Her first competition was in 2019, where she took second place in novice, second in true novice, and fifth in the open competition.

After becoming a certified personal trainer in 2019, Anfisa has focused on the fitness industry, training her clients, competing in competitions, and modeling for Bombshell Sportswear.

The brunette beauty has experimented with several other professional undertakings since moving to the U.S.

Anfisa, who became a U.S. citizen in 2022, also attended community college before transferring to UC Irvine, where she attained a business degree with an emphasis in Finance and earned herself an impressive 3.975 GPA, scoring no lower than an A- in her classes.

These days, Anfisa is featured in another reality TV show, House of Villains, alongside some other controversial and notorious cast members from other reality TV shows.

