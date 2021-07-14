90 Day Fiance: A rare photo of young Angela Deem has surfaced

An image of Angela, in what appears to be a high school photo, has been circulating. Pic credit: TLC

Photos of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’s Angela Deem are rare to find, but one popular web sleuth dug up an image of Angela from what looks like high school.

A 90 Day Fiance fan account on Instagram posted a side-by-side picture of Angela recently next to the old found photo, and the difference is radical.

Angela has had a major spotlight on her recently, not only for her abusive antics on the show but also for her many plastic surgeries.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angela Deem looks very young in the rare throwback photo that was found

Photos of a young Angela Deem are few and far between but an image of Angela, possibly in her teenage years, has surfaced.

While you can clearly tell the photo is Angela, there are some key differences and similarities.

It appears as though Angela has been heavy set for most of her life and that her face generally has not changed. Angela has recently lost a lot of weight due to her weight loss surgery, but her facial features have remained generally the same.

In the high school photo, it looks like Angela is a natural brunette with wild curly hair, which is a stark difference from the damaged bleach blonde hair she sports now.

Angela has had lip fillers, Botox, breast reduction surgery, and possibly a neck and facelift done. The recent picture of Angela in the side-by-side post is when she had not lost much weight yet so the old image does not look too far off even with the aging.

Angela Deem has been getting a lot of negative attention lately

On Happily Ever After? this season Angela’s barrage of verbal, emotional, and mental abuse of Michael has been a major discussion point for viewers. Critics are so disgusted by her behavior that they are calling for TLC to #cancelangela.

Angela has prioritized her plastic surgeries over the happiness of her marriage, which is also evidenced by the deterioration of her relationship with Michael on the show.

Angela’s continued smoking despite the doctors’ direct orders not to have also been a talking point among viewers. On the show, she has blamed Michael for being the entire reason she smokes even though he has been vocal against it.

Angela’s daughter Scottie is a convicted child molester and Angela has recently gotten heat for allowing Scottie around her grandchildren.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.