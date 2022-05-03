90 Day Diaries viewers learned about the current lives of several 90 Day cast members. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Diaries viewers heard from past cast members as they updated fans about their lives. They made their own videos and their narrative was told from their perspectives.

This episode focused heavily on the moms within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Some 90 Day Diaries cast members were trying to push forward

Mike Youngquist revealed that he had gotten a small studio in Seattle down the road from his job. He said he stays there on the weekdays and goes back to his house in Sequim, Washington, on the weekends to avoid a long commute every day.

Another major bit of news in Mike’s life was that his mom Trish was his new roommate. The two went out to eat where Trish talked badly about Mike’s estranged wife Natalie Mordovtseva. Mike said he didn’t have the same viewpoints despite the fact that Natalie started a new life across the country.

Later on, Mike spoke with a divorce lawyer about the next steps to divorce, but did not come to a conclusion.

Kenny Niedermeier arrived back in Mexico from visiting his family in Florida and he and Armando Rubio reignited talks about having a baby together.

Kenny also surprised Armando with the idea of moving to Mexico City and they agreed to think about both big decisions.

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan have been trying to get Hazel’s son Harry to America and began the process and paperwork with Tarik’s notary and lawyer friend Angela.

Hazel wants to bring her son to America. Pic credit: TLC

Happy 90 Day Diaries couples shared good news

Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance have been married for five years and planned on welcoming their second child together.

Alla brought up the idea of getting an au pair despite the fact that she was a stay-at-home mom because she wanted to pursue things she liked like piloting.

After deliberating with his brother, Matt agreed to get an au pair which made Alla very happy.

Matt and All were enjoying family life. Pic credit: TLC

Anna and Mursel, both 40-years-old, announced that they were going to have a baby via a surrogate and they were preparing for life as parents. Anna is already a mom to three boys but it will be Mursel’s first child.

Mursel planned on telling his family once they knew the baby’s gender.

