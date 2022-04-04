90 Day Fiance: Tarik and Hazel are still going strong following reconciliation — Check out their latest video

Hazel Cagalitan and Tarik Myers showed off their relationship in a recent video they shared with 90 Day Fiance fans amid their reconciliation. Pic credit: TLC

Tarik Myers and his 90 Day Fiance Filipina wife Hazel Cagalitan had an ugly and public breakup in mid-December 2021 but managed to reconcile before the New Year.

They recently shared that they are still going strong and enjoying each other’s company in a recent TikTok that Hazel made and Tarik reposted on Instagram.

The video depicted Hazel dancing on Tarik while he was trying to get work done. He gave a warm and comical caption to his post resharing Hazel’s video.

Tarik and Hazel were on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days followed by Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance where they tied the knot in America.

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan appear to be in a better place following their reconciliation

Tarik and Hazel showed off their happy relationship through Hazel’s TikTok video that was reposted to Tarik’s Instagram.

The 11-second video showed Hazel dancing seductively on Tarik as his back was turned and his head was down working with some papers.

In the caption of Tarik’s Instagram post he wrote, “One of the ‘advantages’ of being an entrepreneur is having your wife annoy you at your office while you’re in a time crunch.”

Tarik used him and Hazel’s signature hashtag, “Tarzel,” in the caption as well.

Neither Tarik nor Hazel have posted much since the beginning of the year after all their dirty laundry aired on social media.

Things got ugly between Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan after 90 Day Fiance

Tarik and Hazel’s public breakup started when both of them took any mention or photo of each other off of their Instagram pages.

Breakup rumors were further fanned when Tarik wrote in his bio, “I can’t believe you’re a snake too,” and accompanied that with several pictures on his page cautioning to trust no one.

Hazel then slammed Tarik for mentally and emotionally abusing her.

Tarik denied the allegations and went on to say that Hazel was not living with him and would be going back to the Philippines.

The troubled couple appeared to start mending their relationship after Tarik made a public plea to Hazel to come back and work things out and to stop listening to those around her.

Hazel then took back her abuse claims but blamed Tarik for making their breakup public.

Following that, Tarik and Hazel shared a New Year’s post together but did not address everything that went down.

