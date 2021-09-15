9 90 Day Fiance cast members that had the most money before finding reality TV fame

Some of the 90 Day Fiance cast were wealthy before ever coming onto the show. Pic credit: TLC

Many 90 Day Fiance cast members have become wealthy or at least comfortable financially after using their 90 Day Fiance fame. There are, however, a small group of Americans who already had a lot of money before appearing within the hit franchise.

Some of the people on this list were fortunate enough to acquire wealth through their families and then build on top of that. Others started from the bottom and built themselves up either through their own businesses or by becoming successful in the right industries.

How each of these people flaunts their money or not is also indicative of their personalities. Who and what they spend it on is also an interesting component.

There are a few 90 Day Fiance stars on this list that come off as admirable, while other cast members are the ones that viewers love to hate.

Whether it be the stupid financial choices these cast members make, the impressiveness of their finances, or how much they glorify themselves because of their wealth, each person on this list is memorable for the amount of money they acquired before their 90 Day Fiance fame.

1. Leida Margaretha

Leida bragged a lot about her family’s wealth. Pic credit: TLC

Leida from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance is one of the top villains of the entire franchise and loved to talk about how well off her family in Indonesia is. Leida herself claimed to be a doctor, although that has been heavily debated.

She liked to wave the fact that she had an upper-class upbringing and was used to the finer things, which her new husband Eric could not provide. She had her family visit and condemn Eric’s place as living in squalor.

Leida’s obsession with maintaining her wealth and status spilled over into Eric’s relationships with his children. She wanted Eric to relinquish his parental rights so that he wouldn’t have to pay child support anymore.

2. Jorge Nava

Jorge took a lot of risks to make his money and that eventually caught up with him. Pic credit: TLC

Jorge spent a fortune trying to keep his ex-wife Anfisa happy even after she told him point-blank that she was only with him for his money. He couldn’t make money as fast as Anfisa wanted to spend it.

Jorge made his money in the marijuana business and tried his best to keep up with Anfisa’s expensive taste. It became clear that while Jorge did have a lot of money, he did not have enough to satisfy Anfisa’s needs. When he tried to put limits on her spending, she took it as a betrayal of his promises to her.

Since the marijuana business is not legal in every state, Jorge got in major trouble and received prison time for a marijuana transporting charge in Arizona. It is unclear how much of Jorge’s wealth he still has after prison and his failed marriage, but viewers know that he did burn through a lot of money with Anfisa.

3. Darcey Silva

Darcey’s wealth stems from her father’s support and her own independent endeavors. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers found out from watching Darcey & Stacey that the Silva twins have mostly always lived in their father Mike’s Connecticut house and have relied on him financially to support them.

Mike is a businessman who also takes care of the expenses of Darcey’s children, which viewers learned in the latest episode. He has been forthright about his commitment to helping his daughters with whatever they need.

Darcey and Stacey did start their own clothing line with perceived success but it’s questionable whether they could have done it without the help of their father.

The Silva twins have very expensive taste and love to flaunt their designer brands and chic wardrobes, and that takes money.

Most recently, Darcey and Stacey flaunted the new 10,000 square foot mansion that their dad bought and they are moving into, also in Connecticut.

4. Ellie Rose

Ellie owned and ran a successful pizza business in Seattle. Pic credit: TLC

Ellie Rose is one of the newest cast members in the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Appearing in The Other Way, Ellie is known around Seattle where she lives as the pizza lady.

She opened and has been running a successful pizza business that has been able to sustain her well over the years. She claims to have put her literal blood, sweat, and tears into the business that appears to be a hip pizza staple of Seattle.

The only problem is that she is letting go of her share of the business and selling all her things so that she can go be with her 38-year-old boyfriend Victor, who lives on the Colombian island of Providencia in the Caribbean.

She has been criticized for giving up her only income resource and leaving America just with what she has with no backup plan.

5. Johnathan Rivera

Jonathan aimed to take care of Fernanda with his wealth from real estate. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers first learned that Jonathan had money when his ex-wife Fernanda Flores said that he bought her breast implants. He pulled out all the stops to woo her each time he visited Mexico and assured her that he would provide a comfortable life.

The second clue that Jonathan had money to throw around came when he explained that he was a successful realtor in North Carolina and a homeowner himself.

While Jonathan wasn’t flashy about the fact that he was doing well for himself, it was clear that Fernanda didn’t have to pay for anything.

6. Michael Jessen

Michael is a wine investor among other entrepreneurial ventures. Pic credit: TLC

Michael Jessen introduced himself as a very successful person in the wine world who made his money as a wine investor and entrepreneur. The fact that he met his model wife Juliana on a superyacht in Europe speaks volumes to his scope as well.

He also showered Juliana with expensive gifts and experiences such as a $4,000 custom-made necklace, a $1 million home, and a lavish wedding curated by a very expensive wedding planner.

Perhaps the most shocking thing about Michael’s wealth was that he decided not to have a prenup with Juliana, even at his ex-wife’s behest.

If Michael and Juliana break up, Juliana could get half of his estimated $1 million portfolio.

7. Molly Hopkins

Molly runs and operates a successful bra business. Pic credit: TLC

When Molly met her ex-husband Luis, she already had a successful bra business aimed at bustier girls. She said numerous times that she shouldered the financial burden of that marriage but made no mention that she could not afford it.

Molly is proud of the business she’s built and promotes it any chance she gets. Her hard work has shown through on air but it does not come across to viewers as bombastic or flaunty. Molly talks about the genuine pride she has in her work and making women feel better, and hard work has paid off in her case.

Molly’s business has grown even more and has given her a comfortable lifestyle without the help of any man, although she is in a healthy relationship now.

On 90 Day Diaries, Molly caught viewers up on the fact that she is looking to buy a very large home with her boyfriend Kelly and take the next step in their relationship.

8. Mark Shoemaker

58-year-old Mark wanted to protect his money from his young bride. Pic credit: TLC

Mark was 58 years old when he got married to his 40 years younger bride Nikki in one of the most controversial unions in 90 Day Fiance history.

Mark introduced himself as owning a successful piano business where he rents out his fleet of pianos for major events.

Mark showed off his posh cars and the home he owned on the water in Maryland.

The dead giveaway that he had a lot of money he wanted to protect was when he insisted on having a prenup with Nikki and wanted to be very stingy toward her if they were to ever break up.

9. David Murphey

David spent a lot of money talking to his girlfriend Lana online. Pic credit: TLC

David is reported to have the highest net worth out of all the 90 Day Fiance stars on this list, topping out at around $2.5 million. His work as an SR systems programmer for Clark County in Nevada.

The real indicator that David had money to throw around was when he said he’s spent an estimated $300,000 chatting with his girlfriend Lana who he never even met until he and 90 Day Fiance production tracked her down in Ukraine.

He also said he went back and forth several times to meet Lana but she stood him up each time. He went to Ukraine twice just in the short time he appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

