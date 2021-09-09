Darcey and Stacey Silva show off incredible new mansion after dad Mike Silva puts old home on the market

Darcey and Stacey have been showing off the new mansion their dad bought. Pic credit: TLC

The Silva twins, stars of Darcey & Stacey, have upgraded their home to a mansion thanks to their dad Mike, and they have been showing off the new house on social media.

It is well-known from the show that the twins primarily live at their dad Mike’s Connecticut house, where he comes in and out of, since spends half of his time in China.

Despite his rules that Darcey and Stacey are not allowed to have men over to this house, they went ahead and moved into an almost 10,000 square foot mansion in Connecticut that Mike bought.

The Silva twins are also known for being extravagant and always getting what they want superficially. They are also very close to their dad and rely on him for a lot in their lives.

With that in mind, it makes sense that they would urge their dad to upgrade for their sake. Mike also says he would do anything for his daughters so it’s possible he relaxed his rules a bit since the house is so large.

To put the details of this enormous mansion into perspective, the property boasts, “a pool house with a kitchenette and half bath” among other things inside its 9885 square feet according to Starcasm.

The post by the gossip page showed a picture of the sprawling estate located in what looks like the middle of the woods.

It is also mentioned that the SIlva twins have been showing off their new digs from their dad on their own social media stories.

The house that the twins have lived in throughout Before the 90 Days and Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey is large but looks modest in comparison to their new home.

Darcey and Stacey Silva only moved out of their dad Mike Silva’s house to cohabitate with their men

Since Mike’s rules didn’t allow Florian or Georgi to stay under his roof the Silva twins left their children and dad behind to move into an apartment with their men during the coronavirus pandemic.

This move drew sharp criticism from viewers who thought it was an especially bad parenting move on Darcey’s part since her kids seem to live at her dad’s house full time.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.