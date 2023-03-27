1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton files protective order against husband Michael Halterman

Things between 1000-lb Sisters stars Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman are getting complicated as the couple navigates their separation.

After four years of marriage, the two have decided to go their separate ways. Since the news broke, allegations about their rocky relationship have come to the surface.

According to reports by The Sun, Amy filed for an emergency protective order against her soon-to-be ex-husband and also started a domestic violence case after alleging that Michael had become “violent” during an incident at home.

Amy requested the protective order on February 28, when the couple had already been separated for months. At the time, she had also moved out of their shared home and had been living with her sister, Tammy.

On March 8, there was an amendment made to the order that allows Michael to have supervised visits with the couple’s children, as long as his sister and mother are present.

Days after the amendment was made, on March 13, Michael officially filed for divorce. The move came just days before the couple’s anniversary.

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman regularly argued about their relationship

The protective order came after Amy and Michael reportedly had a fight at their shared home on February 24. As the argument intensified, Amy claimed Michael began “throwing things” with the couple’s children nearby.

Police officers were called to the home at 2.30 p.m. According to a responding officer, the pair were arguing about splitting up — with Amy reportedly saying she wanted a split, while Michael was saying he wanted to stay together.

As fans know, the couple has often argued about their family and the show. Michael is longer interested in being a part of 1000-lb Sisters and doesn’t want their kids to be filmed for it anymore. He also did not want to continue living separately and hoped to reunite with his wife.

Amy, on the other hand, wants to continue with the show and keep allowing their children to be featured. She reportedly feels the marriage is over and claims Michael has not been involved in raising their kids or helping maintain their home.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Amy and Michael’s relationship dates back to their teenage years. They had a formal wedding in 2019 and became parents shortly after. While Amy continues living at her sister’s place, she is reportedly receiving help from all her siblings who are said to support her decision to leave Michael.

What will 1000-lb Sisters look like moving forward?

Season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters just came to an end, leaving many fans wondering what’s next for the Slaton family.

The season finale showed Tammy getting married, Amy adjusting to having two children, Chris working towards skin removal surgery, and Amanda starting a new chapter as a single woman. The eldest sibling, Misty, was also seen being the voice of reason for the family.

With allegations surfacing that the Slaton family are unhappy with their current contracts, and want to change the direction of the show, the future of 1000-lb Sisters is unknown. The family has allegedly been speaking with various production companies and pitching ideas for a spinoff series that would focus on each of their journeys.

At the same time, they are also still said to be speaking with TLC to potentially renegotiate their contracts.

1000-lb Sisters is currently on hiatus with episodes now streaming on Discovery+.