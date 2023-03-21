1000-Lb Sisters: Amy Slaton’s husband Michael Halterman files for divorce

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton is officially ending her marriage to husband Michael Halterman.

Recently, Monsters and Critics reported the couple had separated after months of arguing and disagreeing on various topics such as their future on the show.

At the time of their separation, Amy took the couple’s two children and moved in with her sister, Tammy Slaton.

When the news broke, it was revealed that Amy and Michael were trying to work through their issues and hoped to salvage their relationship.

However, it seems the two were unable to find a resolution to their troubles, and on March 13, Michael officially filed for divorce.

The filing comes months after Amy gave birth to the couple’s second child and just days before their wedding anniversary.

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman call it quits

It was previously reported by The Sun that a source close to Amy says the duo separated because Michael resented the amount of attention she gave to their children. There were also accusations that Michael did not help Amy with household chores or caring for the kids.

Additionally, Michael did not like their kids being filmed for the show and wanted that to end. Amy did not agree and revealed their sons have contracts with the show and their earnings are being put away in a savings account for their future.

Amy and Michael have been together since they were teenagers and grew a large following online thanks to their YouTube channel.

Prior to her weight loss surgery, Amy stated she wanted to get healthier so the two could expand their family. The couple then bought a house and quickly became parents to two sons.

In 2017, after years of dating, Amy and Michael eloped without sharing the news with anyone. In 2019, they had a formal wedding that included their family and friends and was filmed for their show.

Could 1000-Lb Sisters be coming to an end?

The Season 4 finale of 1000-Lb Sisters will air Tuesday, March 21. The season has focused heavily on Tammy’s weight loss and her new relationship with her husband Caleb Willingham. Amy’s storyline has highlighted her struggles managing two young children and attempting to get back on track with her health journey.

The season finale will take viewers inside Tammy’s wedding day and reveal Amy’s plans to continue shedding the pounds.

Fans were expecting more episodes this season as it was intended to be separated into two parts. However, the Slaton siblings are not pleased with their contracts and are in talks of potentially leaving the show. In addition to wanting an increase in their salaries, they also would like to change the direction of the show.

Currently, they are still working with the network to come to an agreement. In the meantime, production on future episodes has paused, and there is no premiere date for the second half of the season.

1000-Lb Sisters airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.