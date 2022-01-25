Peter Dinklage believes House of the Dragon is a safe option for HBO

Peter Dinklage stars as Tyrion Lannister, as seen in Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 6. Pic credit: HBO/Macall B. Polay

Actor Peter Dinklage has had plenty to say of late about HBO’s upcoming spinoff series, House of the Dragon. This time around, he believes the network is playing it safe in their selection.

In the original series, Game of Thrones, Dinklage portrayed the much-loved character of Tyrion Lannister. Since the show finished, the actor has commented several times on the Season 8 finale, which was highly criticized by fans and critics alike.

Dinklage has firmly stated that he agreed with how the ending played out, calling it “kind of brilliant.”

Now, he has set his sights on the prequel series, House of the Dragon, which will be set some 200 years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones.

Peter Dinklage believes HBO went with the safe option for prequel

In a previous Monsters and Critics article, Dinklage hoped that HBO would not try to replicate Game of Thrones when creating House of the Dragon. At the time, he stated he thought that would look like a money grab.

Now, he has told Business Insider that while HBO may have taken a risk on Game of Thrones in a time when fantasy was not a bankable genre on TV, they are not doing that with House of the Dragon.

“They took a risk on our show, HBO did,” Dinklage said.

"They took a risk on our show, HBO did," Dinklage said.

"They took a huge risk on our show. It was a slow start, but why don't they do that again? This isn't a risk. It's a proven thing that works."

Don’t get him wrong, Dinklage believes the series will be good

While Dinklage may believe that HBO is playing it safe with House of the Dragon, it doesn’t mean that he thinks the show will be bad. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“I think it is going to be a really good show,” Dinklage revealed. “The director and producer of it worked on our show, and I think it’s going to be really f*****g good.”

Already, the series is highly anticipated by fans of the original show, even though many of these fans were not impressed with how the showrunners tied up Game of Thrones.

Using George R. R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, as inspiration, the network will tell the dramatic tale of House Targaryen.

The new series features Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Daemon’s sister, Princess Rhaenyra, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, among many others.

Already, viewers know a lot about House Targaryen, most notably, the dragons, the madness, and the incest.

According to Esquire, House of the Dragon will focus on a civil war involving siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra. This war plays out after the death of their father as they both fight to rule in his stead.

It is also the event that led to the death of many dragons.

So, already, it seems like HBO has a winner on their hands as they delve into a well-known house and the dramatic events from their history, regardless of whether or not they are playing it safe.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.