House of the Dragon: Peter Dinklage speaks out about HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO/Macall B. Polay

There is certainly plenty of hype surrounding HBO’s upcoming new epic fantasy series, House of the Dragon.

Part of that has to do with the fact that many fans were not impressed with how Game of Thrones ended. Already burned, they do not want the prequel series, based on House Targaryen, to go the way of the original series, which started so well but divebombed so explosively at the end.

Fans and critics alike have voiced their opinion on where everything went wrong. Actors who starred in the series have also spoken out.

Now, as everyone looks toward House of the Dragon, which will drop later this year, Peter Dinklage has revealed his thoughts on the new series.

Peter Dinklage does not want HBO to recrate Game of Thrones

Along with many viewers, Peter Dinklage (who portrayed Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones) does not want HBO to create a carbon copy of the original show.

“I think the trick is not to try to recreate [Game of] Thrones,” Dinklage revealed in a recent interview with The Independent.

“If you try to recreate it, that feels like a money grab. With a lot of sequels, the reason for them is that the first one made a lot of money, which is why they aren’t as strong.”

Fans have had similar sentiments since HBO started putting out feelers for a spinoff series from Game of Thrones. However, the network has rejected several concepts, one of which went to pilot before being culled.

After that pilot was canceled, HBO immediately greenlit House of the Dragon, which will concentrate on House Targaryen’s climb to power some 300 years before the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones. So, it seems like HBO is determined to get this spinoff right rather than cashing in, per se.

Peter Dinklage starred as Tyrion Lannister, as seen in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

Peter Dinklage will watch House of the Dragon

While Dinklage may have reservations about House of the Dragon, he will undoubtedly be tuning in to watch the new series.

“I am excited to watch the House of the Dragon, purely as a viewer, not knowing what will happen next,” Dinklage revealed.

Before his interview with The Independent, the actor spoke out about the ending of Game of Thrones, insisting that the ending was “kind of brilliant,” citing that he believed that the TV show was about much more than merely the iron throne.

He felt that many viewers lost track of the real motivation behind the characters. It is something that he also brought up again in his new interview.

“I know a lot of people were supposedly surprised by the ending, but if you paid attention, the clues were there,” Dinklage said.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.